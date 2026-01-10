In the ever-evolving landscape of Silicon Valley, Apple appears to be preparing a triple-pronged assault on our wallets for 2026. While tech enthusiasts have been hyper-focused on the high-end spectacle of a foldable future, a new report suggests that a far more practical and affordable revolution is just weeks away.

If the latest whispers from the supply chain are to be believed, we are on the cusp of a major mid-market shift that could redefine what a 'budget' iPhone actually looks like. In fact, 2026 is shaping up to be a year of radical scheduling changes, as Apple reportedly looks to skip the standard iPhone 18 launch entirely in September, saving the base model and its 'e' series counterpart for a collective spring 2027 rollout.

The Mid-Range Revolution: Can the iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold Save Your Savings?

While the tech world spent early January focused on the glitz and glamour of CES in Las Vegas, a more subtle story was brewing in Apple's manufacturing hubs. A leaker on Chinese social media, known as Smart Pikachu, claims that the iPhone 17e is 'about' to enter mass production now that the trade show has concluded. According to these sources, manufacturing is ramping up at the BOE and Samsung Display plants, which are reportedly supplying the bulk of the 6.1-inch panels.

This timing is almost identical to the rollout of the iPhone 16e last year, which suggests a remarkably consistent annual cycle. For those keeping track, the 16e went into production on 8 January 2025, before being unveiled on 19 February and hitting shelves on 28 February.

If Apple sticks to this rhythm, we could be holding the 17e before the end of next month. Industry insiders suggest that while the launch is imminent, Apple may double the base storage to 256GB this year to keep pace with mid-range Android competitors.

The stakes are higher this time around. While the iPhone SE line was notoriously unpredictable, the 'e' series is aimed squarely at the 'lower-priced flagship' market. To justify a likely £499 ($599) price tag in a competitive landscape, Apple needs to offer more than just a recycled design.

Smart Pikachu suggests the iPhone 17e will finally ditch the outdated notch in favour of the Dynamic Island, unified across a 6.1-inch display. Further leaks indicate the selfie camera will receive a significant bump to 18MP with a new 'Center Stage' sensor, matching the standard iPhone 17's optics.

However, don't expect the buttery-smooth 120Hz ProMotion screens found on the current flagship models; that luxury remains reserved for the premium tier. Under the hood, the device is expected to run a 'downclocked' A19 processor, offering flagship-level efficiency and Apple Intelligence features without the top-end price.

Crucially, MagSafe support — a glaring omission in the first-generation model — is finally expected to make an appearance. Additionally, the 17e is tipped to utilize Apple's in-house C1X modem, which promises faster 5G speeds and improved power efficiency over the previous Qualcomm-based units.

Foldable Dreams and the Future of the iPhone 17e, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone Fold

While the 17e handles the pragmatic end of the market, the real drama lies in Apple's experimental future. CES 2026 reportedly gave us a fleeting glimpse of the technology that will likely underpin the long-rumoured iPhone Fold.

Samsung recently showcased a 'creaseless' foldable OLED panel that has sent the rumour mill into overdrive, with many analysts convinced this is the very display Apple will use for its first foldable foray. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the device will be incredibly svelte, measuring just 4.5mm thick when unfolded and under 9mm when closed.

Unlike its rivals, Apple is reportedly obsessed with a perfectly smooth transition, avoiding the visible hinge-crease that has plagued foldables for years. Rumours suggest a device with a 5.5-inch outer display that unfolds into a 7.8-inch tablet-like experience.

To achieve this 'crease-free' look, Apple is reportedly using a specialized Liquidmetal hinge and a 24-megapixel under-display camera for the internal screen. But early estimates put the price at an amazing £2,000 ($2,400), making it a luxury item that most people can't afford.

The iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a mechanical iris on its back camera that lets you change the aperture. This would be a first for the company. This 'DSLR-like' hardware would probably only be available on the Pro Max model at first, and it would let you control focus and bokeh with your hands.

There are even rumors that Face ID parts will move under the display, which could mean that the Dynamic Island will be gone for a 'full-screen' look. But this cutting-edge tech won't be cheap. The new A20 Pro chip, which is made using TSMC's 2nm process, is said to cost Apple $280 per unit, which is almost twice as much as the A19. This could mean that the Pro lineup will cost more.