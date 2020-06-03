Some Casinos Remain Closed, While Counties Remove Quarantine Constraints

Countries have slowly been lifting coronavirus restrictions since the last week of May. On the first of June, governments gave people even more freedom, allowing them to gather in public places, visit libraries and gyms, and, in some countries, resume wagering in land-based casinos. Even such hard-hit countries as Italy, the United Kingdom, and Russia, where coronavirus is still on the loose, are easing lockdown. Italy is preparing to send its aircrafts abroad, determined not to quarantine those tourists who arrive from European Union countries. Britain is also looking to establish "air bridges" with countries having low rates of coronavirus, ready to exempt them from quarantine measures. Although Russia confirmed 8,536 new coronavirus infections, bringing its official number of cases to 432,277, it, too, began to relax lockdown restrictions in Moscow and other cities. Non-food shops and some services across the country were opened on the first day of June. Movie theatres will invite visitors in two weeks, though stadiums and theaters in Moscow will remain shut down for longer.

While the majority of countries are loosening quarantine constraints, there are some nations that do not need to do so, because they did not introduce quarantine rules in the first place. Brazil and Sweden are among them. On the list of the countries suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil holds the second place in the world. As of writing, there are 558,237 registered cases of the coronavirus infection in Brazil. Its death toll has reached 31,309. Yet the Brazilian president takes the virus threat lightly, treating it as a myth, and refuses to announce quarantine and social distancing rules in the country. When he appears in public, Jair Bolsonaro never wears a facial mask and expects all Brazilian citizens to follow his example.

Sweden has also sailed through two months of the pandemic with almost no quarantine restrictions. While the majority of people in the world were communicating with each other on Zoom, Swedes freely met in bars, restaurants, fitness centers, and other social hotspots. They have merely been advised by the government to work from home and not to gather in companies larger than 50 people, but they have never been confined to their houses. At the time when all children in the world were tutored by their parents, Swedish pupils in elementary and middle schools were listening to teachers in classes.

What Sweden did bother to shut down, however, is casinos. In March, when the whole Europe started to close down public spaces, Svenska Spel, Sweden's state-run gambling operator, locked the doors of its four Cosmopol casinos – in Sundsvall, Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Malmo. In casinos, people gather in crowds, exchange chips and cards, and push buttons on slot machines. This makes casinos a hotbed of infection. No wonder, then, that even risk-taking Swedes reasoned that it would be safer to empty casinos of staff and gamblers. With all casinos in quarantine, Swedish gamblers had to move online and wager either on the ATG websites or internationally licensed digital casinos. Other Nordic countries followed suit and also denied entry to their brick-and-mortar casinos to all visitors, inviting them to migrate online.

Enamored of gambling, Finns had to resort to digital casinos, too, once Veikkaus closed down all gaming sites across the country. During the last two months, Veikkaus opened more than 3,000 new accounts to Finnish players, a telling sign of how much they missed Casino Helsinki and Feel Vegas. Fortunately for them, there is a variety of either licensed or unlicensed digital casinos available to them, a list of which can be found on ikasinot.com. The operators that are mentioned there offer a wide range of casino games, themed slot machines, sports betting, bingo, and online poker.

Digital casinos that Finns could access in the time of coronavirus also reward players with handsome bonuses. Newcomers can receive a welcome bonus, once they register or sign up with an online casino and deposit a specified amount. Many online casinos give 100 percent or 200 percent of the welcome bonus on players' first deposit, though some online casinos are even more lavish. King Billy, for example, lets Finnish players receive a doubled first deposit up to €500. Sons of Slots offers up to €400 on gamblers' first deposit. It is also important to remember that welcome bonuses can be used for various types of online games, either table games or slot machine games.

When Finnish gamblers joined online casinos during the coronavirus pandemic, they were also offered free spins, or as this bonus is also called, "bonus spins," "welcome spins," or "wager-free spins." As all these names suggest, this bonus allows gamblers to spin free of charge as many times as casino providers indicate. The best deal is found on Karamba's and NextCasino's websites: these companies give players 100 free spins. There are also different types of a so-called no-deposit bonus; that is, a bonus that requires no deposit. Veikkaus dishes out to Finnish players "cash no deposit bonuses," "free spins no deposit bonuses," and "no deposit no wagering requirement bonus." The last type of no deposit bonus is unique and is not found in every country. Among the Finnish online casino operators that give this exclusive bonus are CasinoExtreme, SlotsPlus, OldHavana, and Vegas.

Like other countries these days, Finland is easing lockdown. Finns are now permitted to celebrate birthdays and weddings outside. They can work out in gyms and watch matches of their favorite teams at the stadium. Yet it is still unclear when the Finnish government will decide to reopen land-based casinos and will let Finns access slot machines in supermarkets, restaurants, and gas stations. Because doctors warn that the country will have more cases of the coronavirus infection, Veikkaus may postpone the reopening of casinos till September. But with such rich choice of online games and generous bonuses given by virtual casinos providers, Finnish gamblers should not bemoan the inactivity of the brick-and-mortar casinos. Even if Casino Helsinki remains closed for several more months, Finns will still be able to enjoy themselves by betting online.