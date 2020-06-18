Elon Musk's Space Exploration Technologies Corp, also known as SpaceX, is building a next-generation transportation system to commute between Earth and outer space. The tech billionaire confirmed the news on his social media account Twitter.

After launching Starlink's mission and launching Crew Dragon 2, human spaceflight in space, American aerospace manufacturer and transportation services company is building what is called "floating spaceports" that will carry humans on trips between Earth, the moon and Mars.

"SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon and hypersonic travel around Earth," Musk, 48, tweeted on Tuesday.

SpaceX is building floating, superheavy-class spaceports for Mars, moon & hypersonic travel around Earth https://t.co/zLJjz43hKw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 16, 2020

In the same thread of posts, the Tesla boss also confirmed that this is the purpose behind the recent job posting at Space X.

"SpaceX was founded under the belief that a future where humanity is out exploring the stars is fundamentally more exciting than one where we are not. Today SpaceX is actively developing the technologies to make this possible, with the ultimate goal of enabling human life on Mars," read the introduction to the job posting.

Musk has previously talked about his ambitious project. According to The Sun, these ports will host flights by Starship spacecraft, a Super Heavy Rocket with a fully reusable transportation system designed to carry both crew and cargo to the Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars, and beyond as designed by SpaceX. This will carry 100 passengers at a time.

In November, Musk revealed that these Starship spaceports will have to be at least 20 miles/ 30 km offshore. He wrote it in response to a user's question.

That said, most Starship spaceports will probably need to be ~20 miles / 30km offshore for acceptable noise levels, especially for frequent daily flights, as would occur for point to point flights on Earth November 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Musk has also previously stated his desire to travel to Mars in his lifetime. However, he recently reportedly admitted that he is uncertain if his dream could come true looking at the pace at which technology is progressing. As per the report, the SpaceX owner plans to build a city on Mars by 2050.

Meanwhile, SpaceX remains the first private company to collaborate with NASA to recently launch human space flight. After 11 years, Space X and NASA's Crew Dragon 2 put astronauts from American soil back in the space.