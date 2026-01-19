Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has cancelled his trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos after a catastrophic high-speed train crash near Adamuz claimed at least 39 lives on Sunday evening.

The collision, which occurred just ten minutes after one train departed Córdoba on 18 January 2026, left twisted wreckage scattered across the tracks and survivors describing scenes of terror as carriages plunged down an embankment.

Transport Minister Óscar Puente warned the death toll was 'not final' as rescue crews worked through the night to recover victims.

Sanchez has declared three days of national mourning and vowed to deliver answers to grieving families demanding to know how the tragedy struck one of Europe's most modern rail networks.

Spanish PM Cancels WEF Trip

Pedro Sanchez was due to travel to Switzerland to attend the World Economic Forum, where he was scheduled to deliver a keynote address alongside other world leaders. The trip was called off after the scale of the disaster became clear, as per the Morning Star. A spokeswoman for the prime minister confirmed he would remain in Spain following the fatal collision.

Hoy es una noche de profundo dolor para nuestro país por el trágico accidente ferroviario en Adamuz.



Quiero expresar mis más sinceras condolencias a las familias y seres queridos de las víctimas.



Ninguna palabra puede aliviar un sufrimiento tan grande, pero quiero que sepan que… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 18, 2026

Hours after the accident, Sanchez addressed the nation in a public message, describing the moment as one of national grief.

'This is a night of deep pain for our country due to the tragic train accident in Adamuz,' he said. 'The entire country stands with the families of the victims during this extremely difficult time.'

The prime minister acknowledged the questions already swirling around the disaster — how a collision of this magnitude could happen on a modern high-speed line built to exacting European safety standards.

Pedro Sanchez Promises Answers

Standing near the crash site, Sanchez acknowledged the growing demand for clarity. Many families are still waiting for news, while others are seeking to understand how such an incident could occur on a modern high-speed rail line. The prime minister assured the public that a full investigation was underway.

'People will be asking how it's possible that this tragedy happened,' Sanchez said, adding that 'with time and work by these specialists, we will find the answers.' He praised the response from medics, firefighters, local councils and national agencies, saying he recognised their 'professionalism and humanity.'

Sanchez also announced three days of national mourning, running from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Thursday.

High-Speed Train Crash's Death Toll Soars

Authorities have warned that the death toll from the Spanish train crash may continue to rise. Transport Minister Óscar Puente confirmed that at least 39 people had been killed, stressing that the figure was 'not final.' The collision occurred at 7:45 pm local time, around ten minutes after one of the trains departed Córdoba.

An Iryo-operated service travelling from Málaga to Madrid derailed and crossed onto the opposite track, where it struck a Renfe train heading from Madrid to Huelva. Puente explained that the rear of the first train 'slammed into the head of the other train,' forcing two carriages down a four-metre slope.

Emergency services reported that 122 injured passengers had been treated, with 48 still in hospital, including several children.

Train Accident Situation Like a Nightmare

Officials have described the scene around Adamuz as overwhelming. Twisted metal, damaged carriages and debris remain scattered along the track as investigators continue their work. Córdoba fire chief Paco Carmona said rescue teams faced grim conditions, explaining that 'we have to remove the bodies to reach anyone who is still alive.'

Survivors have shared distressing accounts of the moments after impact. One passenger said 'everything went dark' as screams filled the carriage, while another described being thrown through the air. Andalusian regional president Juanma Moreno called the incident 'an unprecedented disaster,' warning that identification of victims would take time.

The collision marks one of Spain's deadliest rail accidents in recent years, evoking painful memories of the 2013 Santiago de Compostela derailment that killed 79 people.

Spain's high-speed rail network — one of the most extensive in Europe — has long been a source of national pride. The Iryo and Renfe services involved in Sunday's crash represent the country's flagship operators, raising urgent questions about safety protocols and track maintenance.

As the investigation unfolds, Spain remains in mourning, its flags lowered, and its people united in grief.