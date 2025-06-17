The highly anticipated sequel to Squid Game is set for release in late June, and fans are eager to find out how the intense survival drama will come to a close.

The final chapter promises to shed light on Gi-hun's next move and the sinister games that have gripped global audiences since the show's debut.

Season 3: What We Know So Far

Netflix has confirmed that Squid Game Season 3 will consist of six episodes. This is a noticeable reduction from the previous seasons, which had more episodes with longer runtimes. Some viewers have expressed disappointment, hoping for more content. Still, the shorter format suggests a tighter, more intense story.

All episodes will be available on Netflix, marking the show's return after Season 2's dramatic conclusion. The ending of Season 2 left viewers on a knife-edge, with Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, turning away from a flight to the United States to confront the organisers of the games. The upcoming season aims to pick up right where that left off.

What Do the Trailers Reveal?

Three trailers have been released, each hinting at the direction of the next installment. They show Gi-hun navigating a world of new threats and challenges. Most striking is the appearance of a new killer doll, named Chul-su, who seems to take centre stage in a fresh version of Red Light, Green Light. The clips also feature three new characters, wearing the numbers 96, 100, and 353, suggesting new contestants entering the deadly arena.

A brief, hidden clip in the final episode of Season 2 introduced Chul-su, adding an ominous tone to the upcoming season. The trailers hint at escalating stakes, with familiar faces and new players destined to clash once again.

The Plot: What Will Happen Next?

While the exact details remain under wraps, the show's creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has shared some clues. He indicates that the third season will explore Gi-hun's emotional state after the loss of his friend. Gi-hun is described as feeling a profound sense of guilt and failure, especially following the death of Park Jung-bae.

In an interview, Hwang teased that Gi-hun's character will be at a critical crossroads. He is no longer the man he was in Season 2; the trauma has changed him. The season will delve into whether Gi-hun will give up his fight or continue to push forward. The story promises to be more intense and more expansive, with each episode revealing new layers of the characters' struggles.

The official logline from Netflix states that Season 3 will focus on Gi-hun's choices amid mounting despair. Meanwhile, the Front Man's plans will unfold further, and the remaining players will face increasingly dangerous rounds of the deadly games. The stakes are higher than ever, and each decision could mean life or death.

Returnees and New Faces

All survivors from Season 2 are expected to return for the final instalment. This includes the mother and son duo, Jang Geum-ja and Park Yong-sik; Kim Jun-hee, who is pregnant; her ex, Lee Myung-gi; the shaman Seon-nyeo; former marine Kang Dae-ho; and the brave detective Hwang Jun-ho. Also returning are the game workers, such as Kang No-eul and the Front Man himself, played by Lee Byung-hun.

The show will also introduce new characters, adding fresh dynamics to the deadly contests. The casualties of the previous season, including the rapper Thanos and Se-mi, will not be returning, leaving a trail of loss and unresolved storylines.

When Will It End?

Squid Game's third season is set to hit screens sooner than expected. After a lengthy wait for Season 2, fans won't need to wait three years again. The season is scheduled for release on 27 June 2025, promising a conclusion that could satisfy even the most critical viewers.

Is This The Final Season?

Yes, Season 3 will mark the end of the series. Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that this will be the last instalment of the Netflix hit. Fans hope it will provide a fitting conclusion to the tense, often brutal saga that has captivated audiences worldwide.