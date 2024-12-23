YouTube sensation MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, recently faced scrutiny after claiming he had rented the iconic Egyptian Pyramids for 100 hours to film exclusive content.

The statement, made during his appearance on the Beyond The Records podcast, has prompted Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities to issue a clarifying response.

MrBeast's Bold Claim: 'In the Pyramids for 100 Hours'

During the podcast, MrBeast revealed his ambitious plans, saying: 'We got all three of the pyramids of Egypt for a hundred hours. I'm going to do a video where they're going to let me explore anywhere I want in the pyramids for 100 hours. We're going to sleep at the pyramids, all to ourselves.'

He also expressed excitement about uncovering hidden chambers and 'secrets' within the ancient structures, adding: 'I want them to be like, this is the room no one's seen publicly or whatever. I'm so excited because there's all these secret quarters deep below, too, and I don't know what to expect.'

Tourism Ministry's Response

Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities swiftly refuted these claims, branding them 'untrue, illogical, and unthinkable in any way whatsoever'.

The Ministry clarified that while MrBeast was granted permission to film inside the pyramids, this occurred strictly outside regular operating hours.

Contrary to MrBeast's claim of exclusive access, the pyramids remained open to visitors during standard hours.

Additionally, two archaeologists accompanied his crew to ensure compliance with regulations, protect the site, and prevent any potential damage.

'The pyramids were fully operational to receive visitors during official working hours and were not closed for the duration of the filming, as rumoured,' the Ministry stated in their official communication, highlighting the importance of safeguarding Egypt's cultural heritage.

- وزارة السياحة والآثار تنفي بشكل قاطع ما يتردد حول تأجير اليوتيوبر الأمريكي الشهير Mr Beast لمنطقة أهرامات الجيزة وتؤكد: - هذا الأمر عارٍ تماماً من الصحة وغير منطقياً وغير وارد بأي شكل من...

A History of Pyramid Stunts

The pyramids have long been a focal point for influencers and thrill-seekers aiming to create viral content.

In 2016, Ammar Kandil of Yes Theory sought permission to climb one of the pyramids but was denied. Years later, he fulfilled a dream of skydiving over the historic site.

Similarly, YouTuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy faced legal consequences in 2020 after scaling a pyramid without authorisation.

His stunt resulted in a fine of £1558.77 ($2,000) and further emphasised Egypt's strict protocols for preserving these ancient wonders.

MrBeast's History of Grand Stunts

Renowned for extravagant and headline-grabbing content, MrBeast has made a name for himself with his ambitious projects.

From surviving 50 hours in Antarctica to scaling the Burj Khalifa, he often blends adventure with philanthropy to captivate audiences.

His latest venture involving the pyramids, however, has drawn criticism due to the cultural and historical sensitivity of the location.

The Egyptian government's stringent measures reflect the gravity of safeguarding such a significant heritage site.

Balancing Innovation and Preservation

The controversy surrounding MrBeast's claims underscores the challenges of balancing innovative content creation with preserving historical landmarks.

While his plans sparked intrigue among fans, the Tourism Ministry's response highlights the importance of respecting cultural heritage and verifying information before making bold claims.

As audiences eagerly await the release of MrBeast's pyramid video, this incident serves as a reminder of the responsibilities that come with creating content involving sites of global historical importance.