Starbucks dropped its latest drinks collection, and it is every protein lover's dream.

The coffee shop giant released its new menu additions on Monday, including a series of Protein Lattes and Cold Foam Drinks. Each contains up to 36 grams of protein in every medium-sized drink.

The company uses its own special milk and cold foams as the main source of protein in each cup of beverage.

The new line-up of drinks includes Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Latte and Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha. But aside from these beverages, customers can also infuse more protein into their favourite drinks by adding Starbucks Protein-Boosted Milk or Starbucks Protein Cold Foam.

The Run-Down on Starbucks' Protein Products

According to the company's official website, 'Protein-boosted milk can be substituted in any hot or iced beverage where milk is part of the recipe.'

It also added that the amount of protein will depend on the beverage and its customization, and it cannot be added to drinks that do not have dairy milk in their recipe. It is also not an option for a creamer substitute.

These protein-based products are made with 2% milk and whey protein powder, derived from the excess liquid gathered after the milk has been curdled and strained.

The Protein Cold Foam can add 15 grams of protein to a medium-sized drink, while the Protein-Boosted Milk can infuse an extra 12-16 grams of protein.

The new protein beverages are part of Starbucks' plan to modernise its menu and introduce innovation in their products.

'As we continue to get back to Starbucks, we're focused on modernizing our menu with innovative, relevant and hype-worthy products that will resonate with our customers,' Starbucks global chief brand officer Tressie Lieberman said. 'Our new protein beverages tap into the growing consumer demand for protein in an innovative, premium and delicious way that only Starbucks can deliver.'

What Customers Think

While the new drinks can satisfy those who are boosting their protein intake, some customers are wary about the ingredients of the Protein-Boosted Milk and how it was sourced, especially since it can be unhealthy for those aiming to maintain a dairy-free diet.

'This irritates me ... why wouldn't Starbucks just use a natural protein milk like Fairlife,' one customer posted on X (formerly Twitter) as reported by The Independent, referring to an ultra-filtered milk that contains less sugar and more protein than the regular milk. 'Instead of "blending creamy 2 percent milk with unflavored protein powder."'

Another person also tweeted, 'Before you order those Starbucks protein drinks MAKE SURE UR NOT ALLERGIC TO WHEY LADIES.'

When another customer directly asked them on Instagram if the protein sources in the new drinks are dairy-free, the company stated: 'There is milk in the protein powder itself (the source of protein is whey protein isolate).'

Origin of the Protein Craze

The growing demand for protein-rich foods has been on a steady rise over the recent years.

According to a report from The Independent, a national survey conducted on 2,200 individuals by Savanta for Ocado Retail learned that almost half of the adults in the UK increased their protein consumption in 2024, but that increases to two-thirds in all respondents aged 16 to 34.

The survey discovered that the popularity increase was mostly driven by social media.

'Protein was once seen as the reserve of bodybuilders, but today, it's a staple for anyone looking to eat well and feel their best. Consumers are becoming more conscious of where their protein comes from, favouring natural, whole-food options over ultra-processed alternatives,' Ocado Retail buying director Nicola Waller stated.

The new drinks from Starbucks are already available in the US and Canada, but customers from the UK have to wait for further announcements to finally enjoy the added protein in their coffee.