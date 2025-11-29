Starbucks baristas made headlines this past Black Friday after escalating an indefinite strike at more than 120 stores across 85 cities in the United States.

The walkout, timed to coincide with the country's busiest shopping day, was designed to maximise pressure on the coffee giant as workers demanded higher wages, improved staffing levels and fairer working conditions.

The Strike Intensifies Nationwide

While Starbucks maintained that 99 per cent of its locations stayed open, the strike drew attention to labour issues at a critical moment for retail, leaving a clear mark on the Black Friday rush and the company's holiday operations.

The walkout began on Red Cup Day, November 13, with 65 stores in over 40 cities, and expanded to more than 120 stores just in time for Black Friday.

Michelle Eisen, spokesperson for Starbucks Workers United, said, 'It's time for Brian Niccol and Starbucks executives to stop stalling and cut the excuses.'

Workers are pressing for higher wages, improved hours, and the resolution of hundreds of unfair labour practice charges related to alleged union-busting.

The union represents over 11,000 baristas and approximately 550 stores, and contract talks have stalled since February, with both sides blaming each other for the impasse.

Impact on Black Friday Operations

Black Friday is traditionally the busiest day of the year for retailers, and Starbucks locations nationwide saw the strike's effects firsthand. While the company reported that nearly all stores remained open, several outlets experienced reduced staffing and service delays.

Extended hours at locations such as the Starbucks Reserve at the Empire State Building and major city stores were maintained, but the strike highlighted the vulnerability of large-scale operations during peak retail periods.

Customers noted longer wait times and the presence of pickets outside some stores, bringing the labour dispute into sharp public focus.

Workers Speak Out

At locations such as the Starbucks on Kidder Street in Wilkes-Barre Township, baristas explained the purpose of their protest.

Shift Supervisor Juan Torres said, 'We're just trying to put pressure on the company to negotiate because they haven't come to the negotiating table.'

The strike, timed to coincide with Black Friday, demonstrates how workers are using strategic dates to amplify their message and draw attention to long-standing demands for better pay, fair scheduling, and adequate staffing levels.

Starbucks' Response and Holiday Strategy

Starbucks responded by emphasising that most stores remained operational and by introducing seasonal beverages like the Frozen Peppermint Hot Chocolate to keep shoppers energized.

Locations coast to coast extended hours to accommodate morning coffee seekers and afternoon shoppers, attempting to maintain service during one of the most critical days of the retail calendar.

Despite these efforts, the strike underscored the influence of unionised workers in shaping operational priorities and highlighted the tension between holiday sales goals and labour rights.

The strike's timing on Black Friday brought the issue of fair pay and staffing into the spotlight, leaving Starbucks with a challenge: balancing holiday operations while responding to the clear demands of its workforce.

The walkout marks a historic escalation in Starbucks labour actions and demonstrates the strategic impact of worker organisation during peak retail periods.