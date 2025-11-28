The LEGO Group has always relied on the holiday season to drive annual sales. Every year is different because the construction toy manufacturer launches new products, which is a fundamental, critical strategy for its business. Historically, new arrivals have increased customer engagement and driven sales.

1 November 2025 is the official start of the holiday season for LEGO this year. Black Friday (November 28) and Cyber Monday (December 1) are two of the highly anticipated events. The next events are Super Saturday (December 19) and Christmas Day (December 25).

New Arrivals

LEGO just released its giftable toys for this year's holiday season. Many are expected to be the top attractions at Amazon's Black Friday sale. For buyers on a budget, the City Red Sports Car is the cheapest at $8 (£6.06). The best-selling toy so far is the Harry Potter Thestral Family Building Toy, now priced at $49 (£37.09).

The most expensive in the top-15 LEGO deals is 'An Ode to New York' featuring the architecture of the Statue of Liberty Model. It was originally priced at $120 (£90.83), but it currently sells for $81 (£61.30).

Other Lego sets in the mid-tier price range include 'Duplo Disney Anna and Elsa's Frozen Castle Party' for Disney lovers and the collection starter 'Classic Large Creative Brick Box.' Also in the lineup are the 'Star Wars: The Mandalorian Helmet Build', while the 'Botanicals Bouquet of Roses' offers no-maintenance flowers.

Adult Lego lovers will enjoy assembling the Statue of Liberty or the Bouquet of Roses. Besides the realistic appearance, a customer said, 'Assembling the bouquet was a relaxing experience, and the end result is impressive.' No pruning, no watering, and you can keep the flowers forever.

Global Expansion

LEGO formally opened its new state-of-the-art factory in Vietnam in April 2025. The 150,000-square-metre factory is the company's sixth worldwide and most environmentally sustainable facility to date. Vietnam was chosen as the centre of Lego's expansion plan in the Asia-Pacific region.

In Virginia, USA, the Danish firm invested more than $1.5 billion (£755.6 million) in building a factory and a regional distribution centre. Both will open in 2027. Lego also opened a new Americas head office in Boston to support its business in the U.S. and across the Americas.

Meanwhile, LEGO is active in both online and in-store retail experiences. As of the first half of the year, the total number of branded stores globally is 1,079. It opened its first store in New Delhi, India.

Digitalisation is likewise ongoing as LEGO adapts to new technologies and builds platforms to deliver great brand experiences for families, kids, shoppers, and retail partners.

Niels B Christiansen, CEO of LEGO, said, 'Children and their parents rightly expect us to play our part in shaping a more sustainable future. We remain fully focused on our mission to inspire and develop children everywhere – which includes ensuring that future generations inherit a healthy planet.'

Record-Breaking Sales

The sales figures from the holiday season should be released in the first quarter of 2026, or even earlier. Meanwhile, LEGO has reported record-breaking sales in the first half of 2025. Revenue and net income increased by 12% and by 10% year-over-year, respectively, to $5.4 billion (£4.09 billion) and $950 million (£718.2 million).

'We are very pleased to have maintained our strong performance in the first half of 2025, winning share in the global toy market,' Christiansen said. 'With the solid financial foundation we have built over several years, we continue to invest in capacity expansions and strategic initiatives that fuel our growth.'