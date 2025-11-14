Jack Dorsey backs a fresh Vine-style project named diVine. This new app arrives through work by Dorsey's nonprofit team. Early access appears on phones across many regions.

Development moves fast because demand grows. Users return since many miss Vine's short clips. diVine brings six-second loops with strict human-only rules. This plan sets pace for a safer space. More details sit behind slow public rollout.

Jack Dorsey Funds diVine App

Dorsey funds diVine through his group named 'and Other Stuff'. That group started in May 2025. Work supports social tools built on open public code. Dorsey backs diVine since he pushes decentralised tech.

He highlights Nostr support in a formal note. He says 'Nostr ... is empowering developers to create a new generation of apps'. He also says, 'the reason I funded the non-profit ... is to allow creative engineers like Rabble to show what's possible'.

Rabble guides core work on diVine. Rabble helped early Twitter teams many years ago. diVine grows inside that same open vision.

What To Know About diVine

diVine shows old Vine clips restored from past years. Over one hundred thousand pieces return through careful work. Users build profiles with simple steps. Fresh six-second loops upload through easy panels.

Many enjoy short clips from older Vine creators. Nostr powers data flow across public servers. Users control feeds with flexible settings. They also guide algorithm choices through menu tools.

Social action stays open inside a shared space. Rabble says 'can we do something that's kind of nostalgic?' He also says clips must feel real. Vine fans gain old comments and past stats.

Creators reclaim accounts with claim pages. DMCA tools help people remove past clips. Vine once thrived in 2012 before closure in 2017. diVine offers that spirit again with updates fitted for today.

diVine App Will Ban AI-Generated Content

diVine rejects AI-made video, as per Mashable. No rival app matches such rules. TikTok allows AI clips as standard practice. Instagram allows edited pieces through many tools.

Dorsey's team follows a different path. Guardian Project tech checks human clips. That system verifies footage through device data. Suspect clips face flags during upload. Any false clip stays blocked without delay.

This rule fights rising AI slop across social spaces. Rabble says companies chase AI engagement, yet users want agency. diVine's focus stays on real life moments. This approach recalls early Web 2.0 norms. Many users miss that clean space from older years.

When Will diVine App Arrive?

diVine launched on Thursday, 13 November 2025 through early access. Reports confirmed launch across mobile stores. TechCrunch also confirmed the restored archive entry.

Work continues since many features remain unfinished. Users can still expect new tools in the coming months. iOS and Android already carry early builds. Web panels display support pages with guidance.

Reports say more clips may arrive soon. Archive work recovers around 200,000 Vine pieces. Many K-pop clips remain lost since no archive existed.

Elon Musk once claimed Vine would return in AI form. That claim never produced a working product. diVine stands first in a real revival path. Many fans now watch short loops once again.