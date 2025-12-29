The Trump administration has criticised a media outlet for its piece on the newly appointed assistant Consular head Mora Namdar. They described the article on Namdar as 'sexist' at a time when Namdar herself has allegedly come under scrutiny over her leadership in another position within the State Department.

The principal deputy spokesperson for the US State Department, Tommy Pigott, criticised the article by the Daily Beast about Namdar, who was promoted to Assistant Secretary of the Bureau of Consular Affairs. Pigott called the outlet's manner of describing Namdar's career as 'sexist' and 'pathetic.' The backlash comes as a separate report from Responsible Statecraft cites insiders who accuse Namdar of 'elevating loyalists' over seasoned diplomats, leading to 'morale issues' within the department.

We are excited to welcome Assistant Secretary Mora Namdar to the Bureau of Consular Affairs! A/S Namdar was sworn in this week to implement President Trump’s priorities, including the advancement of policies that make America safer, stronger, and more prosperous. pic.twitter.com/JA3yAiCHQP — TravelGov (@TravelGov) December 24, 2025

'A Shameful, Pathetic, and Sexist' Description

'What a shameful, pathetic, and quite frankly sexist way to describe her career. Assistant Secretary Mona Namdar is an accomplished lawyer, business owner, and government official. Americans can be proud that patriotic public servants like her are stepping forward to serve our country and advance our national interests,' said Pigott.

'Project 2025' Contributor to Enforce Immigration Policy

As the new head of the Bureau of Consular Affairs, Namdar will also be overseeing matters related to passport issuance as well as visas, both approvals and revocations. Namdar previously was in the same role in an interim capacity in 2020. She was also one of the contributors to the notorious Project 2025 agenda, having written about the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

In her piece, Namdar accused USAGM of mismanagement and claimed the department posed 'espionage-related security risks' and allegedly parroted anti-US talking points and promoted propaganda by countries deemed adversaries. Namdar also called for USAGM to either be reformed or shut down.

During her testimony at her Senate confirmation hearing, Namdar said visa adjudications are crucial to national security. Namdar echoed Secretary of State Marco Rubio's stance that should anyone 'undermine our foreign policy, consular officers have the authority to revoke their visa.'

85,000 visa revocations since January.



President Trump and Secretary Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop anytime soon⤵️ pic.twitter.com/fbNYw9wj71 — Department of State (@StateDept) December 9, 2025

Scrutiny in the Department

Before becoming assistant secretary for Consular Affairs, Mora Namdar worked on U.S. foreign policy in the Middle East and North Africa. Her leadership style had already drawn scrutiny during her time as interim head of the Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs. According to Responsible Statecraft, critics said she often promoted staff who were personally loyal to her and aligned with President Donald Trump's agenda, rather than advancing career diplomats with long regional experience.

An insider told the outlet that Namdar only elevates those 'in her specific circle' which has led to morale issues within the Near Eastern Affairs bureau. 'Instead of having experts in leadership positions, people who are either chummy with Mora or have specific ideological viewpoints end up being elevated over people who have done their time and their work in specific areas,' the insider said.

At the time of the report, the State Department has defended Namdar. They said she is 'elevating personnel who have proven that they have the merit, expertise, and experience to best implement President Trump's agenda.'

Part-Time Salon Owner

Aside from being an attorney, Namdar is also known for owning a mini-chain of hair salons called Bam in Texas, including locations in the West Village in Dallas, Fort Worth, and Plano. Namdar combined her salon and her one-woman law firm, Namdar Law PLLC. However, on Christmas day, Namdar said the law firm closed because of her State Department appointment.