Over the past few weeks, fans of Stranger Things have been on an emotional high following the release of the show's long-awaited final season. Now that the story has concluded, attention has shifted to One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things Season 5, a new documentary offering an emotional behind-the-scenes look at how the global phenomenon was made. However, amid the excitement, viewers were quick to notice that two familiar faces are missing from the film: Winona Ryder and David Harbour.

The documentary, premiering on Netflix on Jan. 12, chronicles the production of the fifth season, from the early table reads to the final day of filming. Directed by Martina Radwan, One Last Adventure showcases the scale and intensity of the production, capturing everything from large-scale action sequences to the quieter, more emotional moments when the cast said goodbye to a series that had defined much of their careers.

While much of the core ensemble appears — including Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp — the absence of Ryder and Harbour, who portrayed Joyce Byers and Jim Hopper, immediately sparked conversation online. Coverage of the omission was first highlighted by The Tab, prompting fans to ask why two of the show's most recognisable faces were missing from its farewell documentary.

Director Addresses the Missing Cast Members

The reason for their absence comes directly from the documentary's director. Speaking to Variety, Martina Radwan explained that the decision was not creative, personal or deliberate, but rather the result of logistical challenges.

Addressing speculation around the pair's absence, the director, interview opportunities with the documentary's production timeline simply did not work out. 'Unfortunately, with David and Winona, we couldn't find the time. We tried'.

Radwan also explained that participation in the documentary varied from cast member to cast member, with some interviews captured spontaneously rather than through formal sit-downs. One such moment involved Millie Bobby Brown, whose interview was filmed on set during her final day in character.

'That was Millie's idea! She was like, "This is my last day, I'm in character."' Radwan said, referencing Brown's appearance complete with her character's signature nosebleed. She added that similar moments never aligned for Ryder or Harbour, despite efforts to include them.

A Noticeable Absence For Longtime Viewers

For many fans, the absence of Joyce and Hopper in the documentary feels particularly poignant. Winona Ryder and David Harbour have been central to Stranger Things since its debut in 2016, anchoring the series emotionally from its earliest episodes. Their characters were at the heart of some of the show's most defining arcs, including the disappearance of Will Byers, the emotional toll on Hawkins' families, and Hopper's journey from reluctant protector to devoted father figure.

As The Tab noted, it feels 'not the same without Joyce and Hopper' especially in a documentary positioned as a final goodbye. Their absence has led some viewers to feel that the farewell is incomplete, even as the documentary succeeds in capturing the emotional weight felt by the younger cast, many of whom grew up on screen.

Still, One Last Adventure offers valuable insight into how the Duffer brothers approached concluding the series. While Ryder and Harbour may not appear in the behind-the-scenes farewell, their impact on the series remains undeniable. Their performances helped define the emotional core of the show, and their characters' stories have already been firmly established iin the final season itself.