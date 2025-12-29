Stranger Things devotees are reeling from the latest batch of episodes in Season 5 Volume 2, turning to hilarious memes on X to vent their spleen.

The Netflix smash, which dropped its penultimate instalment just days ago, has left fans fuming over dragged-out plots, romantic U-turns, and what feels like a rushed farewell to Hawkins.

However, amid the uproar, the internet's meme machine is in overdrive, transforming grievances into entertainment.

Pacing Problems: Why So Chatty?

One significant grievance is the show's slow pace, particularly in the interminable dialogue-heavy scenes that fans believe could have been reduced. Take the 'podcast sequence' featuring Sadie Sink's Max and Nell Fisher's Holly after just escaping from Vecna's evil grip.

It's become prime meme fodder. One viral post from @SThingsMeme quipped 'I loved this podcast' alongside a cheeky edited image that shows the two characters with headphones clamped on, mics at the ready, against the fiery red backdrop of the Upside Down.

The meme sparked replies like a gif of Max eyeing an escape portal with the caption 'Max whenever she sees the escape portal'. Another user complained, 'This scene was unnecessarily long, but why couldn't they have talked before this 😭,' capturing the collective eye roll over why characters talked for what felt like an eternity while Vecna lurked.

Fans argue these moments bogged down the action, transforming epic battles into what seemed like therapy sessions.

I loved this podcast pic.twitter.com/yLKLqXVGyy — Stranger Things Memes (@SThingsMeme) December 28, 2025

Romance on the Rocks – Blame the Boss?

Then there's the romance drought that's got shippers in a spin. Volume 2 seems to have dialled back the heart-flutters, with beloved pairs like Jonathan and Nancy (Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer) barely sharing sparks. Memes direct the blame at co-creator Ross Duffer, whose recent divorce has inspired biting satire.

@lolasstuff's post nailed it: 'ross duffer looking at charlie and natalia being in love on set while his ex-wife filed for divorce', paired with a gif of a scene from The Substance to depict pure jealousy. Replies piled on, with one user noting the timing matched Heaton and Dyer's real-life romance, and another joking it's why 'they've removed all romance from this season'.

Even proposals were cut – or 'un-proposed', as described by one fan – leaving viewers disheartened. It's as if the Duffer Brothers decided if they couldn't have happy endings, no one could.

ross duffer looking at charlie and natalia being in love on set while his ex wife filed for divorce pic.twitter.com/CajNerOBBN — kdawg (@lolasstuff) December 28, 2025

Obsessed with this account that edits abby Lee into stranger things pic.twitter.com/WcrMK74oQL — Leila⋆˙⟡ (@milevensslay) December 28, 2025

yeah this would have been perfect what even ever man pic.twitter.com/fJSKk2ceZL — ɐunl 💫 is still in line for byler (@rebelr0bin) December 28, 2025

Scrapped Scenes Spark What-If Woes

Adding insult to injury are hints of ditched ideas that fans swear would have elevated the finale. @rebelr0bin's meme lamented a potential bombshell moment: 'yeah this would have been perfect what even ever man', showing a script snippet where Mike (Finn Wolfhard) overhears Will (Noah Schnapp) spilling secrets – perhaps about unspoken feelings. Replies exploded with fanfic pleas, like one fan begging for stories on the scenario, and another craving the drama of Mike pretending not to hear.

Meanwhile, @milevensslay highlighted absurd edits mashing Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller into Stranger Things chaos, with videos of her barking orders at the gang, a bonkers balm for plot holes, like underdeveloped dances or team dynamics.

Yet, through the frustration, these memes are a lifeline. From Abby Lee invasions to divorce digs, fans are laughing off the letdowns, proving the Stranger Things community thrives on wit.

As Volume 2 wraps, the wait for the ultimate finale intensifies – will Netflix deliver, or will the memes multiply? Only time – and more X scrolls – will tell.