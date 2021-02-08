Tom Brady has secured yet another feather on his cap as he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Super Bowl LV title. The Bucs secures a comfortable 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, with Brady extending his Super Bowl record to seven titles.

Brady has proven that he has the magic touch after leading Tampa Bay to victory in only his first season with the team. He enjoyed a massively successful 20-year stint playing for the New England Patriots, where he won his six previous Super Bowl titles. However, he brought his talent and winning ways with him to Tampa, and helped the team become the first to win the Super Bowl in their own stadium. Sadly, the novel coronavirus pandemic has limited the number of people who could have enjoyed the home victory live at the stadium.

Kansas City were the favourites coming into the match, as they were led by a much-younger quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. However, Brady completely schooled the opponents as he threw three touchdown passes to secure the win. His efforts stopped the Chiefs from achieving their goal of becoming the first back-to-back NFL champions since 2004. Incidentally, it was Brady and the Patriots who last achieved the feat.

Brady is now 43 years old, making him the oldest player to appear in the Super Bowl. He has played in a total of 10 editions of the prestigious competition, and has now won the title with two different teams, something that only one other quarterback, Peyton Manning, has done.

Brady is cementing his status as an NFL legend, and this victory in his first season at Tampa has proven just how special he is as an individual player. The Buccaneers last had a taste of the Super Bowl victory way back in 2002.

Former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Antonio Brown and Leonard Fournette also played a major role in Tampa's four touchdowns. The former teammates and their quarterback showed exactly how much they have memorised the winning formula. By the half, the Bucs were already leading 21-6, leaving the Chiefs hardly any chances to catch up..

Such a dominant victory was not expected, as the Chiefs came into the post-season as the top seed in the AFC Conference, Tampa Bay was essentially a wildcard team, but they knew how to turn up the heat when it mattered the most.

Tampa lost to the Chiefs earlier in the season, but they have since gotten into their groove, overcoming the challenge posed by three division winners before finally winning the Super Bowl.