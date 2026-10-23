British animator Tamara Joseph has become the subject of online speculation following allegations of infidelity against YouTuber Ethan Klein on Friday, 23 October 2026.

Joseph, who joined the H3 Podcast team in 2025, has been mentioned in discussions about the controversy, although no evidence establishes her involvement.

The attention followed an Instagram statement from Klein's wife, Hila Klein, who alleged that her husband admitted to an affair lasting more than six months. Neither Hila nor Ethan has publicly identified the other person allegedly involved.

The controversy has also placed the future of the H3 Podcast in doubt. Its production team has announced it will no longer work with Ethan, while the programme remains on an indefinite hiatus.

Who Is Tamara Joseph, the H3 Podcast Animator?

Tamara Joseph is a British animator and digital content creator known online as 'Undead Mummy'. She has worked on creative projects involving 3D animation, stop-motion techniques, video editing and puppet-making.

According to the fan-maintained H3 Wiki, Joseph was born on 13 October 1999 and studied neuroscience at The Ohio State University. These biographical details have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

Her creative career has centred on self-taught animation, particularly unconventional visual projects she describes as 'experimental videos'.

Before joining the H3 Podcast, Joseph attracted attention from its audience through her animated series, Dark Nathaniel Klansman. The project demonstrated her interest in claymation and helped introduce her work to viewers familiar with the show's comedy.

She subsequently joined the podcast team as an intern in May 2025, according to the H3 Wiki.

Unlike the programme's principal presenters, Joseph became known primarily for her animation rather than her on-camera appearances. Her connection to the show was professional, built around the creative work she contributed.

That distinction matters given the speculation now circulating about her private life.

UPDATE: Fans are speculating about Tamara’s involvement in Ethan and Hila Klein’s alleged split after reportedly noticing H3 crew members unfollowed her.What was bro thinking https://t.co/gm9D4uS8R7 — Def Noodles (@defnoodlesreal) October 23, 2026

How Did Tamara Joseph Become Connected to Ethan Klein?

Joseph's professional relationship with Ethan Klein reportedly began through musician Oliver Tree.

According to the account provided in the H3 fan wiki, Joseph met Tree during a visit to London. Impressed by her creative work, Tree allegedly encouraged Ethan to contact her.

The precise circumstances of their introduction have not been independently established.

Joseph eventually joined the production team, where her animation skills became part of the programme's creative output.

Her name has since appeared in online discussions about Ethan's alleged infidelity. Some social media users have pointed to her apparent absence from recent podcast appearances and perceived changes in her interactions with colleagues.

Others have questioned whether changes in social media activity might indicate tensions behind the scenes.

But those observations establish nothing about an affair.

There is no verified evidence that Joseph had a romantic relationship with Ethan. Her apparent absence from the programme has not been established as connected to Hila's allegations.

Neither Ethan nor Hila has publicly named Joseph in connection with the alleged infidelity. The podcast crew's statement also does not identify her.

IBTimes UK cannot independently verify claims linking Joseph to the alleged affair. They should not be treated as facts.

What Did Hila Klein Say About Ethan Klein's Alleged Affair?

Hila publicly addressed the breakdown of her marriage in an Instagram statement dated 23 October.

'I am living in a nightmare I can't wake up from. My husband has been having an affair. I have been fed lie after lie after lie for months. I am tired of lies,' she wrote.

Hila alleged that Ethan had eventually confessed to a relationship lasting more than six months.

Her account prompted widespread discussion about the couple's relationship and the professional consequences for their podcast.

However, Hila's statement did not identify the person allegedly involved.

Ethan had not issued a public statement directly addressing the allegations at the time of the original report.

Will the H3 Podcast Return After the Ethan Klein Allegations?

The H3 Podcast has entered an indefinite hiatus, with its crew publicly distancing itself from Ethan following Hila's allegations.

In a statement addressing the controversy, team members said they would not continue working with him.

'We would not continue working with Ethan involved,' the team stated.

The announcement raises questions about whether the programme could eventually return without its central presenter.

'We don't yet know what that means for the future,' the crew added.

No confirmed return date or replacement format has been announced.

For Joseph, meanwhile, the questions surrounding her professional future remain separate from the unsubstantiated allegations circulating online. There has been no verified public confirmation of her involvement in the alleged affair.

Whether she will participate in any future incarnation of the H3 Podcast is also unknown.

The programme's future remains unresolved, as does the identity of the person described in Hila's allegations.