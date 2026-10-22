Travis Kelce revealed that Taylor Swift was upset when Jason Kelce once called him at 7:30 am to ask for help with his workout. The incident emerged during Wednesday's episode of the brothers' 'New Heights' podcast, where Travis recalled initially fearing something terrible had happened to his older brother.

Jason, a retired Philadelphia Eagles centre, was participating in 'Squatober', a month-long fitness challenge focused on squat-based workouts. He called Travis to ask him to act as a spotter while lifting weights.

Travis explained why the unexpected call immediately worried him.

'I get a call at 7:30 in the morning. In my mind, I'm thinking worst-case scenario,' he said. 'I'm like, "Oh, s**t. Is everything okay? Maybe after the run, Jason's in the hospital, he blew his knee out or something."'

However, Jason simply needed assistance with his exercise routine. 'I was just like, "No way!"' Travis recalled.

As he prepared to leave the bedroom, Swift made her feelings about the early interruption clear. 'I'm walking out of the room, and Taylor's like, "This is f**ked up,"' Travis said. 'And I'm just like, "Nah, it'll be good. It'll be good!"'

Travis Kelce shares that Jason woke him and Taylor up at 7:30 a.m to ask Travis to spot him during a workout



“I’m walking out of the room, and Taylor’s like, ‘This is f---ed up.’” pic.twitter.com/aLu5yFL0ih — Taylor Swift Updates (@TSUpdating) October 21, 2026

Kelce Brothers' Antics Entertain Fans

The incident highlighted the humorous family dynamic that has helped make 'New Heights' popular with sports and entertainment audiences.

Jason had brought two 25-pound weight plates with him to Kansas City to continue his fitness challenge while travelling. Travis joked that the decision was 'the most meathead thing I think I've ever seen Jason do'.

The brothers launched their podcast in 2022, combining NFL discussions with personal anecdotes and celebrity interviews. Their conversations have also offered glimpses into Travis' relationship with Swift.

One memorable story involved Travis attempting to give Swift his phone number through a friendship bracelet at her Eras Tour concert in July 2023. The gesture eventually helped spark their relationship.

Swift has also featured in the brothers' stories about life away from football, with Travis frequently sharing amusing details about their interactions.

Latest Update on Swift and Travis' Relationship

Swift and Travis' relationship has remained a major talking point among entertainment and sports fans since they began dating in 2023.

The singer has attended several Chiefs games to support Travis, while Jason has occasionally joined her in the stands. Their connection has helped bring additional attention to the NFL, particularly among Swift's extensive fanbase.

Swift and Travis married on 3 July 2026, her representative confirmed. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025, sharing photographs of the proposal on social media.

Their relationship has also been marked by playful public exchanges and affectionate gestures, with Travis often discussing their life together on the podcast.

The early-morning workout call appears to have been a minor domestic annoyance rather than a serious disagreement. While Jason was determined to continue his fitness challenge, Swift's reaction showed that even a family workout request can test the patience of someone hoping for a quiet morning.

For Travis, the call ultimately became another amusing story to share with listeners, reinforcing the brothers' knack for turning ordinary family moments into podcast entertainment.