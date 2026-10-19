Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game to support her husband, Travis Kelce, and a heartwarming family moment stole the show.

While Swift's husband was playing at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, 18 October, Swift was photographed greeting his mother, Donna Kelce, with a warm smile and a hug.

The newlyweds' game-day outing also included several famous guests, but the pop star's reunion with her mother-in-law became the highlight of the suite.

Taylor Swift Enjoys Her Husband's Game With Mother-In-Law Donna Kelce

Taylor Swift was watching the Chiefs from a suite alongside WNBA star Caitlin Clark and singer Este Haim when she spotted Donna.

According to Us Weekly, photos captured the singer hugging her mother-in-law, with both showing their support for the Chiefs through their attire.

Swift wore a red, long-sleeved turtleneck bodysuit, as well as gold nail polish and her signature red lipstick. Donna wore a black denim jacket with a large 'KC' emblem on the back.

The family's game-day gathering began before the match started. Donna and her ex-husband, Ed Kelce, joined their eldest son, Jason Kelce, for a special tailgate in the Arrowhead Stadium car park.

The 38-year-old helped fans outside the Kansas City venue, with New Heights' X account sharing videos of the gathering. In one video, he cheered as a fan attempted a long-distance basketball shot.

Another clip showed Jason taking a helmet from a happy fan and putting it on. 'Jason is here and ready to tailgate with the 92%ers.'

Taylor Swift Appeared Close to Mother-In-Law Donna Kelce Following Her Wedding to Travis

Taylor Swift's reaction to her mother in-law in the Chiefs game came as no surprise, considering their close bond. In July 2026, Donna was photographed in New York wearing a teal cap with the words 'Eldest Daughter', the title of one of Swift's songs.

According to The Blast, the 74-year-old sported the cap while travelling through the city with her brother, Don, just days after Swift and Kelce's reported wedding on 3 July.

Donna's brief appearance at the airport followed her comments about Travis and Taylor's wedding. At Macy's 50th Fourth of July celebration in New York, Donna was asked about the wedding, which had taken place the day before.

'I really can't say a heck of a lot except it was magical, man, magical,' she said in an interview, as reported by The Blast.

Other reports described the venue as transformed for the celebration. One insider said the decor had a forest-like look, with ferns and trees, while the seats were covered in white.

Donna also recalled Fourth of July celebrations when Jason and Travis were younger.

'I remember I used to take the boys down to Lake Erie and we would watch the fireworks in Euclid, Ohio, and we had the best time,' she recalled.

Donna also attended Swift's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on 11 June in New York, making her the youngest woman to receive the honour.

The Grammy winner reflected on her songwriting career, thanking her family for supporting her while she pursued her ambitions. She became tearful as she acknowledged her parents' decision to move from Pennsylvania to Nashville when she was young.

Swift said, 'I will never be able to express my gratitude to you guys for doing that for me. You're the reason I'm here tonight.' Alongside her own parents, Travis Kelce and Donna were present for the special honour.