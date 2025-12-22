Taylor Swift has added another landmark achievement to her record-breaking career, as 'The Life of a Showgirl' secures its tenth non-consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The milestone places the Grammy winner in rare company and further cements her status as one of the most dominant chart forces of the modern era.

According to Billboard data compiled by Luminate, the latest chart dated Dec. 27 shows the album earned 104,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking week ending Dec. 18, representing an 18% increase on the previous week. The renewed momentum was driven largely by physical sales, following the release of new colour vinyl editions sold exclusively through Swift's official webstore.

Album sales alone accounted for 55,000 units, a 43% rise, keeping 'The Life of a Showgirl' firmly at No. 1 on the Top Album Sales chart. Streaming made up the remainder, with the album generating more than 63 million on-demand plays during the week.

Why Swift's 10th Week at No. 1 Is a Modern Chart Milestone

With its latest week at the summit, Swift becomes the first woman and only the third act overall to have at least four albums each spend 10 or more weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 since the chart began in 1956.

Only nine artists in chart history have achieved at least two albums with double-digit reigns at No. 1. Swift now leads that group alongside The Beatles and Elvis Presley, each with four such titles, while artists including Adele, Whitney Houston and Morgan Wallen follow with two or three.

Swift previously reached the 10-week mark with 'The Tortured Poets Department', which spent 17 weeks at No. 1, and both 1989 and 'Fearless', which each spent 11 weeks, placing 'The Life of a Showgirl' among the most enduring releases in her catalogue.

A Career Milestone Few Artists Achieve

The milestone also marks a personal first in Swift's discography. 'The Life of a Showgirl' follows directly on from 'The Tortured Poets Department', making her the first artist in her career to deliver consecutive studio albums that each ruled the Billboard 200 for at least 10 weeks.

Only six acts in history have managed consecutive double-digit No. 1 runs, placing Swift alongside artists such as Adele, with 10 and 24 weeks; Whitney Houston, with 11 and 14 weeks; and The Monkees, with 18 and 13 weeks — a group defined by era-shaping commercial peaks rather than short-lived chart bursts.

Elsewhere on the chart, Morgan Wallen's 'I'm the Problem' remains at No. 2 with just over 73,000 units, while 21 Savage debuts at No. 3 with 'WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?', earning 73,000 units in its opening week and marking his seventh top-10 album to date.

Seasonal listening continues to dominate the upper end of the Billboard 200, with a record-tying six festive albums currently inside the top 10, including Bing Crosby's 'Ultimate Christmas' and Michael Bublé's former No. 1 'Christmas'. Despite the annual surge in holiday consumption, 'The Life of a Showgirl' has consistently held the top spot, signalling unusually strong demand.

The album has also helped Swift maintain a wider chart presence, with multiple titles from her back catalogue continuing to post significant weekly consumption alongside her latest release. In a market increasingly shaped by rapid turnover and streaming volatility, 'The Life of a Showgirl' stands as further evidence of Swift's enduring hold on the albums chart.