Taylor Swift surprised a Toronto-based fan with a generous act. Ayesha Khurram was falling $5K short of her tuition fees and had posted on Tumblr, 'pray for me i'm $5k short aha.' She never thought her plea would be answered, let alone by Taylor Swift herself.

The singer wasted no time and sent her CAD $6,386.47 CAD or about USD $4,800 via PayPal and a cute note saying, "Ayesha, get your learn on girl. I love you! Taylor". Khurram posted a screenshot of the transaction on Instagram and wrote, "i posted about struggling with paying for tuition. two hours later, i get this in my email. i have no words and i can't stop crying."

She later posted a video on Tumbler and said that she was too excited to type and 'can't form words'.

Khurram wrote another long post on Tumblr and explained her situation. Her mother is suffering from chronic kidney disease and is in stage three. Her parents were working minimum-wage jobs and were applying for loans She had to pay $1.7K tuition fees and $780 rent every month and she felt uncomfortable to ask her parents for financial help.

She thanked Swift for taking away the stress from "her parents, her world".

She wrote, "i have never seen them cry/laugh the way they are right now. she has made my family happy through music for years and now through something we could never, ever have imagined or hoped for. i truly do not have words and i will never, ever be able to repay her for the love and kindness she has shown me right now."