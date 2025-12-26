For years, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce has ruled football fields across the country. But as his legendary 13-season run draws to a close—complete with three Super Bowl victories—the 36-year-old tight end seems ready to trade stadium lights for studio cameras.

Sources suggest Kelce's next chapter could be a blockbuster one, with potential roles worth up to £79 million ($100 million) in the pipeline.

From the Field to Film Sets

Kelce's transition from professional athlete to media personality has been gaining traction quietly. Beyond his on-field heroics, he co-hosts New Heights, a wildly popular podcast with brother Jason, and has already made forays into Hollywood. This year, he appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 and hosted Amazon's Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?, proving he's more than comfortable in front of a camera.

Adding another layer to his public profile, Kelce is deep into planning his wedding to pop megastar Taylor Swift—expected to be the biggest celebrity wedding of 2026.

Inside Kelce's Hollywood Ambitions

Kelce's long-time managers, twins Aaron and André Eanes, are already meeting with film and television executives in Los Angeles. They were spotted earlier this month at Zooey Deschanel's star-studded Christmas party, alongside White Lotus producer David Bernad, fuelling whispers that a Kelce-led reality or scripted show could be in development.

Back in August, Kelce reportedly met with Curb Your Enthusiasm executive producer Jeff Shaffer to discuss a potential comedy project in which he would play himself. 'He is talking to Jeff about a show similar to Curb that would follow him around,' a source shared. 'He would be playing himself, but ... he wants to act.'

Major players such as Netflix have expressed interest, suggesting Kelce's post-NFL stardom is no longer speculation—it is underway. One studio insider noted that 'everything at this level would be kept top secret for now'.

A Media Powerhouse in the Making

Kelce's popularity extends far beyond sports. From endorsement deals with State Farm, Experian, and Pfizer, to ventures such as Accelerator Energy Drink and Garage Beer, his business acumen has pushed his net worth to an estimated £55 million ($70 million), according to Forbes. Analysts now believe his charisma and versatility could make him a media powerhouse.

If I was Travis Kelce and I was getting $100 million to make a podcast, the absolute first thing I’d do is quit my other job where huge strong men repeatedly slam into my head and body with tremendous force. https://t.co/2rvvyK2Rej — John Moe (@johnmoe) August 28, 2024

'He appeals to everybody,' one industry veteran said. 'He's charismatic, smart, funny and authentic — a future Hall of Famer who's already a natural on television.'

Following the Manning Playbook

The Kelce brothers appear to be following in the footsteps of Peyton and Eli Manning. Their joint New Heights empire already boasts 3.4 million YouTube subscribers and, according to Page Six, they signed a £79 million ($100 million) three-year deal with Wondery to expand the brand. Jason, who retired from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, also serves as an ESPN analyst under a £19 million ($24 million) contract.

Sports media consultant John Kosner has called the duo 'a package deal' poised to dominate broadcasting when Travis retires. Yet competition looms, with networks including Amazon, Fox, and NBC all eager to secure his services.

BA New Power Couple

While Kelce's Hollywood ascent seems inevitable, one person who will be by his side is Taylor Swift. The pop icon continues to appear beside her fiancé, from Chiefs games to her Disney+ docu-series The End of an Era, where she describes him as the 'right fit'.

Swift's support underscores how their worlds intertwine. As one former coach put it, 'He's struck gold with her, and she's struck gold with him.' For fans, Kelce's next move—whether in the booth, on a set, or beside Swift—marks the dawn of an extraordinary new chapter.