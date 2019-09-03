Nielsen Music has confirmed that Taylor Swift's "Lover" has scored at an all-time high on the Billboard 200 chart. This has been the biggest week for the release of any album since the release of her 2017 album "Reputation".

The album has earned total 867,000 equivalent album units in the US by the end of August 29, and nearly 679,000 were the sales of the album itself. These figures are the largest since the release of "Reputation" which earned 1.238 million units in its first week, of which 1.216 million were in album sales.

Apart from the Billboard record, it has contributed to 27 per cent of the entire album sales in the country. The New York Times reported the rest 199 titles on the Billboard list sold 361,000 copies combined.

Swift had announced the sale of hoodies, phone stand and T-shirt of her new album much before the name of the album was announced on her website. She had also engaged in corporate partnerships with Capital One and Amazon.

The 29-year-old singer has sold four collector's edition of "Lover" at Target Stores. She also tweeted pictures of her fans proudly collecting all her CDs. By applying these multi-pronged tactics, the singer has sold around 375,000 CDs to youngsters, who don't buy CDs these days.

Meet me in the afterglow ðŸ’˜ pic.twitter.com/cdxp07JAH4 — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2019

The huge sale of "Lover" in the first week, made it the largest selling album of 2019 after just a week of sale. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "A Star Is Born" is at No. 2 with a total sale of 447,000 in 2019.

"Lover" has been one of the most successful albums of Swift. This is the first time the "Blank Space" hitmaker will hold ownership to her songs.

Her former record label Big Machine Label Group was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun. This included the masters for her first six studio albums. That was when Swift decided to re-record all her previous albums. Swift later joined Universal Music Group's Republic Records, a deal which could be worth up to $200 million, according to multiple Forbes sources.

The singer recently became the highest-paid celebrity in her field. Between June 2018 to June 2019, Swift's gross income ranged up to $185 million. Her success has steadily risen from her "Speak Now" album in 2010, and "Reputation" in 2017, and there seems to be no looking back for Swift.