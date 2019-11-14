Amber Baltierra, the older sister of "Teen Mom" star Tyler Baltierra, was arrested in Texas on Sunday for causing bodily injury and family violence.

The 32-year-old was arrested for assault after the Williamson County Sheriff's office in Texas responded to a "domestic in progress" call at 4:41 pm on November 10. She was placed in jail and held on a $1,500 bond.

Baltierra who checked into rehab in May 2018 was seen exhausted and worn out with puffy eyes in her mug shot, as she sported a side braid and bright magenta t-shirt. In an Instagram Live clip posted Tuesday, she said her legal troubles are due to an altercation she had with her ex-boyfriend after learning he had cheated on her. She was earlier also arrested in 2013 for possession of drug/narcotic equipment, reports Radar Online.

The mother-of-two said she had gone to her boyfriend's house to confront him about cheating on her, but "lost it" after she saw another woman leaving the premises, adding that they got into a fight and she drew blood by scratching his forehead. Baltierra earlier on Monday claimed she has been sober for 18 months and said she can make it as long as she "keeps a relationship with the guy in the sky who keeps her from getting high."

"I know my truth. I know who I am. I know the growth I've made," she said in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

She had checked into rehab after she appeared to be high in an episode of "Teen Mom" OG. At the time, she wrote for her two children in an Instagram post: "Mommy loves you more than you guys may know right now... You both deserve nothing but the best and I will give that to you. I'm gonna miss you these 90 days. Just know I love you both with every fiber in me."

Tyler Baltierra shot to fame appearing on MTV series "16 and Pregnant" in 2009 with then-girlfriend, now-wife Catelynn Lowell. The 27-year-old is yet to comment on his sister's arrest but in a cryptic tweet on Tuesday, he wrote: "Don't let life's rejections form your self reflection. Never feel restricted to forge a new path, because happiness won't last if put your FUTURE in the hands of your PAST!"