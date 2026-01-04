A desperate search continues for 15-year-old Grace Keeling after a freak wave swept her and her mother into the freezing waters off the East Yorkshire coast, claiming the life of a heroic pensioner who died trying to save them.

Grace was reportedly the first to get into difficulty in the water near Withernsea on Friday afternoon, when eyewitnesses say she was dragged out to sea by the unexpected wave. Her mother, 45-year-old Sarah Keeling, then jumped in to rescue her daughter before 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe followed suit in a bid to save both of them. The bodies of Sarah Keeling and Mark Ratcliffe were recovered on Friday evening, but Grace remains missing.

Bodies Recovered as Teen Remains Missing

Rescuers pulled Ratcliffe unconscious from the sea, but he was pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics. Humberside Police said in a statement: 'Following reports of concerns for safety for people in the water in Withernsea, with the permission of the family, Humberside Police can now confirm that a mother and daughter, 45-year-old Sarah Keeling and 15-year-old Grace Keeling, were involved in this tragic incident, alongside 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, a member of the public who died trying to assist with the rescue.'

'True Selfless Hero' Honoured by Grieving Family

Mark's family have released a heartbreaking tribute hailing him as 'a true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others.' The grandfather is understood to have leapt into action to rescue people who were struggling in 'horrendous' conditions in the freezing water off the east coast.

His family said: 'So many lives are now shattered that you're gone. You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever. A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for. Sleep tight, we love you, we miss you.'

Major Rescue Operation Battles Brutal Conditions

The incident resulted in a major search involving a rescue helicopter, air ambulance and RNLI crews from Withernsea, Bridlington and Hornsea Inshore Rescue. Rescue teams could be seen battling 'three-metre waves' and fading daylight in 'bitter' conditions off the east coast as they worked to save people from the water.

Police tape sealed off the steep steps down to sea underneath the town's famous Pier Towers following the tragedy. A steady stream of well-wishers came past to lay flowers and to pay their respects to those who had died. Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers, Humberside Police confirmed.

Police have named a mother and her teenage daughter following a tragic water incident in Withernsea.



The body of 45-year-old Sarah Keeling has been recovered, but the search remains for her 15-year-old daughter, Grace:https://t.co/G8MCWnIyjK pic.twitter.com/i3INWCmXqj — Hits Radio News | East Yorkshire & Northern Lincs (@HitsEYorksNews) January 4, 2026

The Dangers of Freak Waves

The tragedy highlights the unpredictable dangers of coastal waters, particularly during winter months when conditions can deteriorate rapidly. According to the RNLI's safety guidance, cold water shock can affect even strong swimmers, causing gasping reflexes and loss of breathing control within seconds of immersion. The charity advises against entering the water to attempt rescues, instead urging people to call 999 and ask for the Coastguard whilst throwing flotation devices if available. Freak waves, also known as rogue waves, can occur without warning and pose significant risks to beachgoers, especially in rough sea conditions.