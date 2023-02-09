An eighteen-year-old from Ontario, Canada named Juliette Lamour is the youngest big lottery winner in Canadian history. She bought her first lottery ticket shortly after turning 18 and promptly forgot about it until word spread that the Lotto's big jackpot winner was from her hometown.

The Sun reports that Juliette only participated in the lottery upon her grandad's birthday advice to experience new things. "I just turned 18, and my grandfather suggested I buy a lottery ticket for fun. When I went to the store, I wasn't sure what to ask for because I had never bought a ticket before, so I called my dad who told me to buy a LOTTO 6/49 Quick Pick," she explained during the winner's celebration at the HQ.

Juliette is still in disbelief at her incredible luck. She says, "I still can't believe I hit the GOLD BALL jackpot on my very first lottery ticket!"

Juliette said she offhandedly allowed her coworker to check her lottery ticket during work, thinking nothing of the entire process. He was in shock when the words "Big Winner" flashed on his lottery app after scanning Juliette's ticket.

She said: "My colleague fell to his knees in disbelief. He was yelling, in fact, everyone was yelling that I won $48 million! I didn't understand what was going on at first. I couldn't process this news. We kind of made a scene in the store that day!".

After the shocking news, she couldn't focus on work anymore and tried to call her parents though words escaped her. "I knew I couldn't focus on work and my boss told me I could go home, but my mom wanted me to stay and finish my shift! My colleagues called out 'come and get her,' and my parents eventually came to pick me up," Juliette shared.

When asked about her plans on what to do with her new winnings, Juliette happily replied that she plans on using her money to further her education in medical school.