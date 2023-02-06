The shops where two new Euromillion winner-millionaires have been identified by National Lottery. National Lottery's EuroMillions Raffle draw guarantees that 100 EuroMillions players across all nine participating countries, including Ireland, are ensured to win one of the €1 million raffle prizes.

The Mirror reports that one winner has been identified to be a player who purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Burnfoot Service Station in Grianan Vale, Burnfoot, Co Donegal. Another winning ticket has been placed to have been bought in Meath in the small village of Nobber.

The National Lottery has confirmed that they are still awaiting word from three more winners of the €1 million EuroMillions Raffle prize. All ticket holders are encouraged to check their numbers online.

The EuroMillions lottery is played across nine European countries, with draws taking place on Tuesday and Friday evenings. Their minimum guaranteed jackpot is £17 million, which can roll over to £240 million.

To participate in the EuroMillions draw, players should pick five numbers from 1-50, and two Lucky Stars numbers from 1-12. A ticket costs £2.50 and matching just two numbers will already guarantee you a prize.

The Euromillions Statistics website cites numbers 17,20,21,42 and 23 to be the most commonly drawn Euromillions numbers and 2 and 3 as the most commonly drawn lucky star numbers.

At present, Gloucestershire couple Joe and Jess Thwaite are the country's biggest winners of the Euromillions lottery. They went public with their £184,262,899 win on May 19, 2022.

Euromillions tickets may be bought in person at approved premises in the UK or online at accredited sites. As of April 2021, only those 18 years old and above may buy scratchcards or play Lotto, Thunderball, EuroMillions or Set For Life.

The UK National Lottery's first drawing was on November 19, 1994. Of all the money players spend, half goes to the prize fund, 28% to good causes, 12% to the UK government, 5 % to retailers and 5 % to the Camelot Group.