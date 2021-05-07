The Laureus World Sports Awards were dominated by tennis stars as both the Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year were tennis players. 20-time Grand Slam Champion Rafael Nadal and Japan's Naomi Osaka took home the trophies following a tumultuous season marred by the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Nadal spent most of the season sheltering safely at home in Mallorca, but he made it a point to participate in Roland Garros where he equalled Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Meanwhile. Osaka has firmly established herself as a real powerhouse after winning the US Open again in 2020, her second since the controversial final she won against Serena Williams in 2018. She also holds two Australian Open titles, including the most recent one in 2021.

Osaka is no stranger to the Laureus Awards, having won the Breakthrough of the Year award in 2019. Nadal meanwhile, has just received his fourth accolade.

Even this year's recipient of the Lifetime Achievement award, Billie Jean King, was a tennis star.

Elsewhere, UEFA Champions League winners Bayern Munich brought home the accolade as Team of the Year.

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton missed out on the Sportsperson of the Year award but was given the inaugural Athlete Advocate award. The new trophy aims to acknowledge how athletes are able to use their platform to raise awareness on relevant issues that affect society. It may be remembered that Hamilton has been fighting for better inclusivity within the motorsports community.

The Briton also championed the "We Race as One" campaign, which pushed against discrimination in the F1 community.

Here is the full list of Laureus award winners:

World Sportswoman of the Year Award: Naomi Osaka

World Sportsman of the Year Award: Rafael Nadal

World Team of the Year Award: Bayern Munich

World Breakthrough of the Year Award: Patrick Mahomes

World Comeback of the Year Award: Max Parrot

Sport for Good Award: Kickformore by Kickfair

Lifetime Achievement Award: Billie Jean King

Athlete Advocate of the Year Award: Lewis Hamilton

Sporting Inspiration Award: Mohamed Salah

Sporting Moment of the Year Award: Chris Nikic