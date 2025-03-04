Supermarkets across the UK, including Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Morrisons, have urgently removed Baxters Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet from their shelves following a Food Standards Agency (FSA) allergy alert. The recall was issued due to the undeclared presence of mustard, which poses a serious health risk to those with allergies.

Baxters Food Group has confirmed that the recall applies only to specific batches, with best-before dates of June 2026 and July 2026. Affected batch codes include 2400059, 2400060, 2400061, and 2400062. The company has urged anyone with a mustard allergy to avoid consuming the product.

Mustard Allergy Can Trigger Severe Reactions

The presence of undeclared mustard in food products can cause mild to life-threatening allergic reactions. According to Allergy Insider, mustard allergies can impact multiple body systems, leading to symptoms that range from skin irritation to severe respiratory distress. Some individuals may experience digestive issues, including abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Others may develop skin reactions such as hives, itching, and eczema, while some may suffer from breathing difficulties, including wheezing, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath.

In extreme cases, mustard allergy can trigger anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction where swelling in the throat can obstruct airways, leading to circulatory collapse. Symptoms of anaphylaxis may include a hoarse voice, difficulty swallowing, dizziness, lightheadedness, and a weak pulse. If left untreated, anaphylaxis can be fatal, making immediate medical attention essential for anyone experiencing severe allergic symptoms after consuming mustard.

Baxters' Advice to Consumers

Anyone who has purchased the affected Baxters Sliced Gherkins Crunchy & Sweet is advised to dispose of the product immediately. The company has set up a customer care line for affected shoppers, who can request a replacement by contacting 0800 389 8389 or emailing CCUK@baxters.com. A statement from the FSA confirmed that Baxters Food Group is working with allergy support organisations to notify at-risk individuals.

Food Recalls on the Rise in the UK

The Baxters recall is the latest in a growing trend of food safety alerts in the UK. According to recent data from Food Guard, food recalls have surged by 18% since 2023, with over 40 food products recalled in the first month of 2025 alone.

Experts attribute this rise to inadequate allergen management, supply chain complexities, and inconsistent food labelling regulations. The financial impact on businesses is significant, with recall-related costs ranging from £30,000 to over £10 million. In 2024 alone, food recalls in the UK were linked to over 200 hospitalisations and five fatalities. The increase in recalls has sparked concerns over the effectiveness of current food safety regulations, with some industry experts calling for stricter allergen labelling laws and improved quality control measures.

What's Next for UK Food Safety?

As food safety concerns grow, regulators and food manufacturers are exploring new technologies and stricter safety protocols to reduce the risk of contaminated or mislabelled products reaching supermarket shelves. Innovations such as digital HACCP systems, blockchain-based traceability, and rapid allergen detection kits are being trialled to improve food safety and transparency.

For now, consumers are urged to stay vigilant, check product recalls via the FSA website, and report any adverse reactions to their healthcare provider. The recent surge in recalls highlights the importance of accurate food labelling and stringent safety checks, ensuring that those with severe allergies are not put at unnecessary risk. As the industry adapts, it remains crucial for businesses to prioritise consumer safety and maintain transparency in their supply chains.