While Tesla doesn't disclose individual model sales figures, data suggests the Cybertruck may have become the best-selling electric pickup truck in the US during the second quarter of 2024.

Ford has reserved the title for best-selling electric pickup truck in America for its F-150 Lightning. Reports indicate the Cybertruck has outsold the long-reigning F-150 Lightning, which previously dominated the electric pickup market.

According to a Ford press release, the Ford F-150 Lightning maintained its title as the best-selling electric truck in the US for the first half of 2024. The company sold a total of 15,645 units during this period, with 7,902 finding homes in Q2 alone.

This sales figure puts the F-150 Lightning ahead of competitors like the Rivian R1T and Chevrolet Silverado EV. However, with Tesla not revealing individual model sales data, the Cybertruck's position in the rankings remains to be seen.

Unofficial Data Hints At Electric Pickup Supremacy

Tesla reported Q2 deliveries of "other models" at 21,551 units, reflecting a 12 percent year-over-year increase. This category encompasses the Model S, Model X, Cybertruck, and potentially the Tesla Semi. Only Model S and Model X were included in "other models" during Q2 2023.

Tesla reportedly registered approximately 443,956 vehicles in Q2 of 2024. While the exact number of Cybertruck deliveries remains unknown due to Tesla not disclosing individual model sales figures, reports suggest a monthly delivery rate of 1,754 units.

Although Tesla hasn't officially confirmed it, several sources suggest the Cybertruck may be the best-selling electric pickup truck in the US. This includes an X post shared by Tesla Lead Engineer Wes Morrill, seemingly endorsing information from Sawyer Merritt.

Adding to the speculation, Tesla Lead Engineer Wes Morrill shared a post seemingly celebrating the Cybertruck as the best-selling electric pickup truck made in America, potentially even the most American-made pickup overall. The Cybertruck's official social media page also alluded to this achievement.

"Let's go! Best-selling electric pickup is also made in America. And very likely, the most American-made pickup, too," the X post says.

Tesla reported 21,551 deliveries for "other models (including Model S, Model X, Cybertruck, and potentially the Semi), in Q2, signifying a 12 percent year-over-year increase. However, if Cybertruck deliveries surpassed 7,902 units in Q2, it would have secured the title of best-selling electric pickup truck in the US for the quarter.

Industry experts at Inside EVs speculate that Cybertruck may be the best seller based on the volume of recent recalls. In June, Tesla reportedly recalled over 11,000 Cybertrucks for two separate issues: a potential problem with the windshield wiper and trim pieces detaching from the truck bed.

Cybertruck Claims Top Spot, But Data Is Limited

The significant gap between the initial Cybertruck recall in April and the larger June recalls suggests a production ramp-up. An Inside EVs report suggests this potential increase in production volume fuels speculation that Cybertruck sales might rival the Ford F-150 Lightning's Q2 figures of 7,902 units, especially considering unreported sales from early April and most of June.

Based on recent recall figures, estimates suggest Tesla may have produced around 12,000 Cybertrucks in Q2. However, confirming actual deliveries to compare with the Ford F-150 Lightning's sales remains elusive due to Tesla's silence on individual model figures.

Cybertruck's official social media channel, which acknowledges recent news, reinforces speculation of its potential dominance in the electric pickup market. Assuming Tesla delivered around 8,000 Cybertrucks in Q2, as some estimates suggest, it would leave a significantly smaller share (approximately 13,551 units) for the Model S and Model X globally during that period.

This could indicate a potential decline in demand for these luxury sedans compared to the rising popularity of the Cybertruck. Should estimates of high Cybertruck deliveries in Q2 hold true, it would imply a significant year-over-year decline in Model S and Model X sales.

The exact percentage decrease depends on the final Cybertruck delivery figures, ranging from 30 percent to 50 percent. This scenario presents a mixed picture for Tesla, with a potential rise in a new segment offset by a decline in established models.

Recent reports highlight a potential counterpoint to the Cybertruck's sales success. Vandalism incidents involving Tesla Cybertrucks raise questions about owner satisfaction. Last month, for example, over two dozen Cybertrucks were reportedly defaced with graffiti targeting Tesla's CEO.

With Tesla withholding individual model sales data, the true picture of the Cybertruck's impact remains unclear. Only time and potentially official announcements will reveal how the electric pickup truck market is shaping up.