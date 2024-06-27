An Arizona woman who reportedly got trapped inside her Tesla has criticised the Elon Musk-founded company for not properly informing drivers on how to use the car safely, especially in incidents that owners have no control of.

On Wednesday, June 19, a Tesla Model Y owner named Diane told On Your Side about the concerning incident. Diane, who'd owned her Tesla for three years without problems, described how she became trapped inside the vehicle.

Despite enjoying her Tesla Model Y for three years, Diane recently encountered a frightening situation. While attempting a regular drive last month, she discovered she couldn't open the car doors. "It was fully charged," she claimed.

"I unplugged the car, went to get in my car, shut the door, everything just shut down. I couldn't open the windows, I couldn't unlock the doors I was just trapped." Stuck and frustrated, Diane tried to consult her Tesla manual for instructions on how to escape. Unfortunately, with the car powered down, she couldn't even open the glovebox to retrieve it.

Diane, still trapped, called a friend for help, but they couldn't even work out how to open the door. With no luck there, she turned to the Tesla app and requested emergency roadside assistance. Tesla representatives reportedly texted Diane about a "hidden latch" inside the car door that she could use to escape.

"It [was] scary and very unnerving, to say the least," she said. Since the incident, Diane has reportedly spoken to several other Tesla owners who, like her, were unaware of how to open the doors when the car has no power. It wasn't clear why the car shutdown in the first place.

Owner Calls For Better Safety Education

In the weeks after the incident, Diane reportedly spoke with many Tesla owners who were also unaware that they could open their car doors when the vehicle had no power.

Diane believes Tesla needs to educate owners about this crucial safety feature better. She's calling for the Musk-led automobile company to take further action to ensure all drivers are aware of how to exit the vehicle in such situations.

Interestingly, Diane isn't the only Tesla owner who has encountered a recent issue. Last month, Brianna Janel shared a similar experience on TikTok. While parked at a Chick-fil-A, Janel attempted to update her car's software, expecting it to take around 24 minutes.

However, she allegedly became trapped inside for a gruelling 40 minutes, with temperatures reaching a scorching 39 degrees Celsius. Unlike Diane, Janel knew about the manual door release. However, fearing she might damage the car, she opted to wait out the ordeal in the stifling California heat.

Adding to these concerns, reports emerged of a similar incident involving a toddler trapped in a disabled Tesla. The 20-month-old granddaughter of Renee Sanchez found herself stuck inside the vehicle.

Safety Concerns

Tesla vehicles have been marred by safety controversies lately. In March, tragedy struck when Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao's Tesla ended up in a ranch pond. Police reports indicate her car collided with a nearby wall by the pond.

The impact caused two large limestone blocks, each over three feet tall and weighing around half a tonne, to dislodge. This forceful collision sent the SUV flying before it "landed and rolled into the water." The incident questioned the safety features of the electric vehicle since it should have avoided the collision.

Even the design of their vehicles such as the Cybertruck have caused accidents to some like the man who cut his finger while inspecting his new Cybertruck and had to be brought to the ER.

These recent incidents have sparked discussions about the importance of clear and accessible safety information in electric vehicles. Tesla has faced criticism for its reliance on digital interfaces, particularly when a car's power is depleted.