In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, over two dozen Tesla Cybertrucks were vandalized this week, with the perpetrators spray-painting an insulting message directed at Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk.

A 35-second video captured the aftermath of the vandalism spree and went viral on Instagram on Friday. The footage, shared by the "Only in Broward" account, showed multiple Cybertrucks in a Fort Lauderdale parking lot defaced with "F---k Elon" spray-painted across their metallic exteriors.

While Tesla's Cybertruck has been in the spotlight, the recent attention has not all been positive. YouTube personality Tyler Hoover of Hoovies Garage made waves when he sold his brand-new Cybertruck, citing persistent issues that tarnished the vehicle's initial allure, potentially impacting Tesla's reputation.

Cybertruck Vandalised: Love Or Hate For Elon Musk?

According to the person filming the video, the Musk-led automotive company leased the parking lot, and Cybertrucks started arriving there three days prior. "Looks like someone doesn't like Elon..." the caption read.

According to local authorities who spoke to NBC Miami, 34 vehicles, including Cybertrucks and other Tesla models, were vandalised within the parking lot. The person who reported the incident claimed the vehicles were undamaged on Thursday evening but discovered the vandalism upon returning Friday morning.

Local authorities revealed that 34 stainless steel Cybertrucks, likely awaiting repairs for a previously reported windshield wiper issue, were vandalised within a recently leased Tesla parking lot. The lot lacked fencing or security.

The person who reported the incident claimed the vehicles were undamaged on Thursday evening. While local news reports indicate the spray paint was easily removed, with some trucks showing minor marks, social media posts captured uncensored images of the vandalism. The vehicles were quickly cleaned or removed from the lot.

The graffiti on the Cybertrucks remains open to interpretation. It could reflect growing discontent with the 52-year-old business magnate and Tesla or simply be the act of a vandal. The Cybertruck, with its design inspired by Musk's vision of a futuristic Blade Runner aesthetic, has divided opinions since its unveiling.

Record Pay, Legal Battles, and Shareholder Vote

Since its release, the Cybertruck has faced criticism for build quality, range limitations, and a recent recall due to a faulty accelerator pedal. To those unaware, Tesla began delivering Cybertrucks to the general public in November 2023. The starting price depends on the drivetrain configuration:

Rear-wheel drive: $60,990

All-wheel drive: $79,990

The top-of-the-line Cyberbeast boasts a 130 mph top speed, 11,000-pound towing capacity, and an estimated price tag of $99,990.

Despite a mixed reception in the United States, the Tesla Cybertruck has found fans elsewhere. Dubai Police recently added a Cybertruck to their fleet, highlighting the truck's appeal in some regions.

"Very cool to see — thanks for the trust!" the Cybertruck account wrote.

In a separate development, Tesla shareholders recently approved both Musk's $56 billion pay package and the company's relocation to Texas. Shareholders' green light for Musk's record-breaking pay deal underscores his importance to Tesla, especially considering the company's ongoing legal battles.

The shareholder vote on Musk's pay package follows legal challenges invalidating the original 2018 deal. This highlights Tesla's board seeking shareholder backing to solidify the new compensation plan.