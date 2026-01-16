A deliberate fire at a Tesla site has resulted in a lengthy jail sentence for the perpetrator. The incident, which saw a Cybertruck destroyed by flames, concluded with a judge handing down a five-year term. This legal outcome follows a serious act of arson that caused significant damage to the manufacturer's property.

A five-year prison term was handed down by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona after the defendant admitted guilt in the Tesla fire case.

According to the report, U.S. District Judge Diane J. Humetewa sentenced Ian William Moses to the mandatory minimum of five years in prison on Tuesday, plus three years of supervised release, after he admitted to the charges last year.

Evidence from Security Footage

The press release states that legal files and CCTV footage captured Moses at the Mesa Tesla site just before 2 a.m. on Monday, 28 April 2025, wearing a dark hoodie, beige cap, grey trousers, black boots, and a face covering.

'He also carried a red plastic gas can and a black backpack. While in the Tesla dealership parking lot, Moses was captured on video placing fire starter logs next to the dealership building. Moses then poured gasoline onto the starter logs, the building and three Tesla vehicles,' the press release added.

The release notes mention that Moses lit the logs at roughly 1.38 a.m., sparking a blaze that ruined a silver Tesla Cybertruck, before footage caught him cycling away from the site on a dark bike moments later.

Political Motivations Behind the Attack

Last year saw a wave of attacks on Tesla property, fueled by public anger over Elon Musk's role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and his close ties to President Donald Trump.

U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine stated that using fire as a political tool is intolerable, noting that the conduct of Mr Moses put citizens and emergency crews at risk and had the potential to be fatal. He added that the five-year term matches the seriousness of the offence and signals that anyone launching politically motivated strikes against Arizona shops or residents will face the full weight of the law.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell remarked that the ruling serves as a warning that local residents will not be subjected to fear or force. She clarified that torching a company over political or private disputes is a criminal act rather than a demonstration, asserting that the area must remain secure and that Maricopa County rejects any type of politically charged violence.

A Collaborative Investigation

A joint effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI's Phoenix branch, Mesa Police, and the legal offices of both the Maricopa County and U.S. Attorneys handled the enquiry. The prosecution was led by Assistant U.S. Attorney Raymond K. Woo alongside Maricopa Deputy County Attorney Luke Coyne, who additionally serves as a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney.

As the dust settles on this case, the five-year sentence serves as a stark reminder of the legal consequences awaiting those who cross the line from activism to arson.

While political tensions surrounding the manufacturer and its leadership remain high, the authorities have made their stance clear: property destruction will not be tolerated as a form of expression. For the Tesla dealership in Mesa, this ruling provides a sense of closure following a high-profile attack that could have resulted in a far greater tragedy.