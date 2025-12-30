The internet was recently set ablaze with rumours concerning a high-profile accident involving a Cybertruck owned by Kick streamer Clavicular. While speculation regarding the victim's condition spread rapidly across social media, a close associate of Adin Ross has stepped forward to clarify the situation. This update aims to settle the growing concerns by providing the latest details on the individual's actual status.

Following the viral footage that sparked a wave of worry online, a peer of Adin Ross has stepped in to clarify that the man reportedly hit by Clavicular's Cybertruck 'is not dead.' This update addresses the widespread speculation that took hold on social media after the distressing livestream clip began trending.

Clavicular found himself at the centre of a firestorm on 24 December 2025, after clips from his IRL stream began spreading rapidly across Reddit and X. The footage appeared to capture the streamer driving over an individual positioned directly in front of his Tesla Cybertruck's windscreen. These scenes immediately sparked widespread panic and debate online, with many users left questioning whether the person involved had survived the encounter.

Ross Shares Update During Live Broadcast

During a Just Chatting stream, Adin Ross discussed the incident and shared details from a colleague who had reportedly spoken with a witness at the scene. 'Oh. He's not dead. The girl just said he's not dead,' the associate clarified. Ross then addressed the audience's response to the news, remarking, 'Oh, okay. Why are you all spamming Ls? Y'all are weird.'

Days after the footage went viral, new theories began to emerge regarding the identity of the person involved. According to a report by DramaAlert, the individual is an Instagram influencer with nearly 1 million followers. This revelation intensified the ongoing criticism of the incident, particularly after Clavicular's Kick channel was taken down.

Anyone attempting to visit the streamer's page is currently met with an error notice stating, 'Oops, something went wrong. We can't find the page you're looking for.' On the platform, this specific alert usually indicates that an account has been either banned or removed by the site's moderators.

After the channel was taken down, Adin Ross spoke with Clavicular to provide counsel on how to manage the situation. In a recording of the exchange that has since surfaced, Ross urged the streamer to keep the cameras rolling while staying silent on the details of the incident.

Adin Ross gives Clavicular some JEWISH advice after seeing he ran over a man after he was harrasing him ✡️💀



“Don’t talk without a lawyer, my lawyers are Jewish so they still work through Christmas.”pic.twitter.com/ovUtT6QB9C — Adin Reports (@AdinReports) December 25, 2025

'You need to be live for this. Okay? You need to be recording something,' Ross insisted, before warning him to avoid answering questions or issuing any statements as the events continued to play out.

Speculation Grows Over the Victim's Identity

Despite the backlash, police have yet to verify the person's name or their current medical status, according to a report by The Times of India. This lack of official information has kept the public's attention firmly on the stream's events and the potential fallout.

A tweet from DramaAlert on Saturday, 27 December, suggested that the man on the bonnet was @riicanx, an Instagram user with roughly 886,000 followers. While his profile remains public and contains 29 posts, there has been no new activity since the accident occurred.

The stalker that Clavicular ran over turned out to be an IG influencer with nearly a million followers.



He has not posted since the situation. He was also banned on kick. pic.twitter.com/BmNJIZLRRy — DramaAlert (@DramaAlert) December 26, 2025

DramaAlert further noted that the individual previously held a Kick account, which has since been terminated. To date, law enforcement has not confirmed if this is the correct person, and no official word on his medical condition has been provided to the public.

The viral footage, lasting approximately 23 seconds, shows the man stretched out across the bonnet while filming himself on his own device. In the background, an off-camera voice can be heard instructing Clavicular to drive forward to dislodge him.

As the vehicle begins to move, the man slides toward the side of the truck before disappearing from the frame entirely. The clip ends abruptly, with a distressed voice screaming, 'Oh my God,' followed by crying as the stream cuts to black.

Once the footage had gained traction, Clavicular used a subsequent broadcast to address the event, citing feelings of panic and a lack of visibility. In the recording that surfaced, he can be heard explaining: 'You saw that? Bro, they were surrounding our car... Yeah, exactly, I can't see sh*t. Well, that's why... when you're afraid... Well, I don't know what's going on.'

The stalker from the recent Clavicular incident is confirmed to be ALIVE pic.twitter.com/wqzeJYgPuj — Clavicular Updates (@Clav0Updates) December 25, 2025

When an off-camera characterises the incident as an act of self-defence, Clavicular agrees, citing the presence of weapons. He explains his perspective in the clip: 'You don't know, there's armed people surrounding my car. Yeah, and they're armed. They all have pistols. I see the print popping through their sweatpants when they're pressing us. I see the guy's... I see a pistol...'

Investigation Enters a Stalemate as Questions Remain

The individual seen on the vehicle's bonnet has yet to issue a public statement, and without official confirmation from the police, the investigation remains uncertain. Nevertheless, the consequences of the incident have been immediate and significant. Clavicular's Kick channel remains suspended, and the lack of clarity has left the community divided, with many demanding accountability while others wait for verified news about the man's well-being.