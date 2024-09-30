In a move sparking controversy, Tesla managers in Germany have begun visiting employees' homes to verify their sickness after a dramatic rise in sick leave rates. The visits, carried out by Managing Director André Thierig and Head of Human Resources Erik Demmler, came after Tesla's Berlin factory saw its sick leave rate skyrocket from 5.2% in August to 17% before settling at 11% in September.

A Surge in Sick Leave at Tesla's Berlin Factory

According to reports from German newspaper Handelsblatt, the typical sick leave rate for the automotive industry in Germany is 5.2%. In 2023, the average sick leave rate across industries in Germany was around 6.1%. Tesla's Berlin factory, however, saw a substantial spike in employee absences. By August, sick leave at the plant surged to 17%, triggering alarm among management and creating operational challenges.

Employees who call in sick in Germany are legally entitled to their total wages for up to six weeks, which some claim Tesla management believes has been abused. Although the rate eventually decreased to 11%, it remained significantly higher than the industry average.

Management's Controversial Response

In response to the escalating sick leave rates, Thierig and Demmler took a controversial step. They began making unannounced visits to employees' homes on extended sick leave. According to Business Insider, this move led to confusion and anger among employees, with some shutting their doors in frustration and threatening to call the police. This aggressive approach has been widely criticised, particularly by Germany's IG Metall union, whose regional head, Dirk Schulze, condemned the actions as "absurd."

Thierig and Demmler defended their decision, insisting that the high sick leave rates warranted such measures. Thierig suggested that some employees were exploiting Germany's sick leave laws, while Demmler explained that their visits targeted employees who had demonstrated "relevant abnormalities" in their sick leave patterns. "This has nothing to do with general suspicion," Demmler said. "We simply picked out 30 employees on sick leave for a long time."

German Labour Laws and Tesla's Workplace Culture

Germany's labour laws guarantee significant employee protections, including four weeks of paid annual leave and up to six weeks of paid sick leave. Despite these entitlements, Tesla's Berlin factory workers have frequently felt overworked. Reviews on platforms like Glassdoor and Indeed have highlighted complaints of long hours, lack of communication, and high stress, with one worker describing the environment as "physically and mentally" taxing.

According to Handelsblatt, Tesla workers have criticised management for lacking transparency, with some saying escalating issues upwards is difficult. This strained work environment and the surge in sick leaves seem to have prompted Tesla's managers to take such drastic measures.

The Backlash and Future of Tesla's Policies

While unannounced home visits are not illegal in Germany, Tesla's actions have drawn widespread criticism from the media and labour unions. As Business Insider reported, Elon Musk has since pledged to investigate the incident.

Though unconventional, Tesla's decision to physically verify workers' sick status at home reflects growing tensions between management and staff as the company grapples with workplace challenges and rising absenteeism. It remains to be seen whether these home visits will continue or whether further investigations will change the company's approach to managing worker absences.