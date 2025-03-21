Tesla is recalling over 46,000 Cybertrucks after reports of essential parts coming loose while driving, raising safety concerns for owners.

The issue stems from the Cybertruck's unique construction—its stainless steel panels, which rely on adhesive rather than traditional fasteners, have been found to weaken and detach in cold temperatures. This flaw has prompted scrutiny over the durability of Tesla's highly anticipated vehicle, which has already faced delays and production challenges.

NHTSA Orders Cybertruck Recall

This situation has led the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to take action, ordering the return of the 46,100 Cybertrucks that were sent to buyers. The recall aims to swap out the glue used to put the truck together.

While it boasts an impressive array of robust features, like stopping slow-speed bullets, Tesla's battery-powered truck's trouble with cold weather highlights how critical it is to test vehicles thoroughly in various weather conditions.

'The remedy component uses a different structural adhesive not prone to environmental embrittlement,' NHTSA said in a filing posted to its website on 18 March. The filing explains why Tesla stopped sending out its electric pickup trucks last week.

The NHTSA says this pause was needed because they hadn't yet figured out how to fix the issue. 'Tesla anticipates that vehicles in production will begin receiving the remedy on or around 21 March,' the agency said.

Also, any trucks made before the fix but not yet sent to buyers will have the new glue applied before they're delivered. This marks yet another public stumble for Elon Musk, who has stretched himself across multiple ventures while simultaneously acting as a key advisor to President Trump in the White House.

Owners Take To Social Media About The Issue

The recall, which affects all models built between November 2023 and February 2025 and already out in the field, is linked to an owner's complaint filed to NHTSA specifically regarding a 'cant rail' lining the lateral side of the roof where the metal panelling had come loose.

Once notified in late February, Tesla looked into the report and decided a recall was the best move. The company will now repair the issue for owners without any charge. 'If the cant rail stainless steel panels separates from the vehicle while in drive, it could create a road hazard for following motorist and increase their risk of injury or a collision,' NHTSA said.

While the owner's complaint to the NHTSA focused on the cant rail, Tesla surely noticed the many social media posts about other spots where the glue is failing. They'll likely use this chance to replace the adhesive in those areas too, before more complaints come in.

Cybertruck's Ongoing Issues

This is another setback for a truck that seems to be the first major misstep in Musk's usually successful product design, potentially leading to a real failure. The Cybertruck has been a significant headache for Tesla, facing multiple delays and still falling short on price and features compared to what was promised in the 2019 concept.

It's also been plagued by recalls to address both software and hardware issues. Total deliveries since its launch have remained far below 50,000 units despite a production capacity of over 125,000 trucks each year.

Tesla supporters might highlight that it still sells more than competitors like the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Rivian R1T, two pickup trucks from companies valued at a combined £38.63 billion ($50 billion).

Tesla's valuation exceeds its rivals by over 14 times, largely because investors bank on each new product being a resounding success, completely dominating the market.

The hurried push to finalise the Cybertruck's design diverted critical engineering time and resources, hindering the development of the far more strategically significant £19315.98 ($25,000) entry-level vehicle Musk teased back in 2020. Whether this Model 2 will ever see the light of day remains a question mark.