A single 1-star rating, seemingly given as a form of protest against Tesla rather than the driver's service, has sparked a social media storm. Elon Musk has hit back at reports that an Uber driver received a low rating solely for driving a Tesla, further fuelling ongoing debates surrounding the electric vehicle company.

On Saturday, Musk, Tesla's CEO, replied to an online post that said an Uber driver using a Tesla received a 1-star rating amidst national protests against the carmaker. A picture showing an Uber driver in a Tesla's front seat included text that read, 'Giving Tesla Uber drivers 1-star ratings.'

The 1-Star Controversy: Musk Responds

On 9 March, X user Cherdleys posted the photo with the comment, 'This is what they (Tesla drivers) deserve.' A screenshot of this online talk was then shared on X this past Saturday, drawing 11.3 million views by 6:30 p.m. ET.

This is what they deserve 😤 pic.twitter.com/7W9Qh87Ule — Cherdleys (@Cherdleys2) March 22, 2025

That’s just plain cruel. The driver did nothing to deserve this. https://t.co/EKkR2QS5P4 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2025

In response to the widely seen post, Musk posted on X Saturday afternoon, 'That's just plain cruel. The driver did nothing to deserve this.' Uber Support replied to Musk's comment, saying, 'Totally agree. Ratings should be based on the quality of the service.'

Although Uber did not confirm if the driver in the photo actually received the low rating, as Fox Business reported, Cherdleys responded to Musk's comment, saying, 'I stand by what I did!'

Online Backlash

Oddly enough, numerous commenters on X disapproved of Cherdleys' stance, with one user writing, 'Satire is comical but generally incites more hate and division in the long run. Do life better!'

'Being mean really isn't something to be proud of. Your efforts to try and hurt someone you don't even know is pitiful. Be better!,' another added. 'You are everything that is wrong with the world,' an X user added. 'if there is karma, Uber will refuse to pick you up anymore,' another wrote.

'You shouldn't. Ask anyone who knows me- I can be a petty b*tch - but I would never do so a person that hadn't done anything to me or mine. Also, I would never sneak around behind someone's back to do so. Be man (or woman) enough to address your shit face to face or sit down and stfu,' a comment read.

'That should be the absolute rule because it would take care of most of this bullshit we are seeing these days.'

Threats Against Tesla Properties

Cherdleys' post surfaced during countrywide protests and following a Friday warning from the FBI, which advised the public to 'exercise vigilance' around Tesla locations due to scattered attacks on Tesla cars, charging points, and stores.

These isolated attacks, which some officials are considering classifying as domestic terrorism, followed President Donald Trump's appointment of Musk to head the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Starting in January 2025, Tesla electric cars have been the target of attacks in at least nine states, with incidents like arson, gunfire, and vandalism that involved graffiti 'expressing grievances against those the perpetrators perceive to be racists, fascists or political opponents,' as stated by the FBI.

Navigating The Storm

Before sharing the post, Musk thanked those supporting his company. 'Just wanted to say thank you to everyone supporting Tesla in the face of relentless attacks, Super Appreciated!!'

Musk encouraged his employees to 'hang onto your stock' and mentioned 'it feels like Armageddon' when viewing news reports of the protests and violent actions. The billionaire noted, 'I can't walk past the TV without seeing a Tesla on fire. You're like — what is going on?'

Despite this, he noted that recent sales numbers for the company's Model Y and Cybertruck vehicles are positive. 'Some people, it's like, "Listen, I understand if you don't want to buy our product, but you don't have to burn it down — that's a bit unreasonable, you know. This is psycho," Musk said. He concluded by saying, 'Stop being psycho, OK?'