A 14-year-old Texas girl vanished from her home on Monday evening, becoming the third Bexar County teenager to disappear within a week as authorities work around the clock to locate all three missing youths.

Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos, 14, hasn't been seen since Monday evening when she left her home on Landon Ridge and Potranco Road in San Antonio around 19:00. On Christmas Eve, 19-year-old Camila Mendoza Olmos disappeared whilst taking an early morning walk, last seen close to her San Antonio home around 07:00. A day later, on Christmas Day, 17-year-old Angelique Johnson was last seen on Potranco Road, the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said. The FBI has joined the investigation, with officials warning one of the girls could be in 'imminent danger'.

FBI and Federal Agencies Join Investigation

Mendoza Olmos' phone was found dead on a bed in her home, which her mother said was 'highly unusual' while Johnson is believed to have her phone on her, according to police. Investigators have warned Mendoza Olmos could be in 'imminent danger', and haven't ruled out that she could be across the US border as part of a trafficking situation. 'That's why we're working basically around the clock on this case', Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously told CBS News.

The FBI has joined the search for Mendoza Olmos, with Sheriff Salazar confirming the agency is assisting with digital evidence, including enhancing video footage. The US Department of Homeland Security is also checking outbound flights and border crossings. Investigators have utilised deputies, investigators, agency search-and-rescue resources, drones, and support from Alamo Area Search and Rescue, including the use of cadaver dogs.

'We will continue working closely with BCSO to determine whether a federal violation exists and to support their ongoing investigation', an FBI San Antonio spokesperson told KSAT.

New Dashcam Footage Provides Clue

On Monday, police released dashcam footage that appeared to show Mendoza Olmos walking near her home in a North Face jacket and pyjamas on the morning she went missing. The footage, taken along Wildhorse Parkway around 7am, shows a person wearing clothing matching what Mendoza Olmos was last seen in.

'This was the best direction of flight that we were able to develop', Salazar said at a news conference on Monday. 'Unless we have evidence to show otherwise, we believe that she did walk away from the residence on her own', he added.

Family's Desperate Plea

Mendoza Olmos had also recently gone through a break-up, and police haven't ruled out the possibility that she left home on her own volition. 'She could have just wanted to get away, gather her thoughts. There is a concern regarding self-harm, so that could be what's going on here', the sheriff told Cuomo. 'She may have gone and harmed herself, or she could have been abducted'.

'It's not Christmas for me; it's not for us. It is the most terrible day of my life', said Rosario Olmos, Camila's mother, KSAT reports. Some family members drove 17 hours from California to Texas to help search for her along with more than 100 other people, according to Camila's father, Alfonso Mendoza. 'I know she would never would have done this', Mendoza said, as reported by the Express-News. 'I hope there's no foul play, and I'm just staying strong.'

Important update: Camila Mendoza Olmos



LE has released dash cam footage given to LE by a good Samaritan. Camila is seen walking on the roadway. Clearly, she is not under duress. Again, Camila was out on a walk so I am not surprised to see her walking.



She left on her own… pic.twitter.com/BrFrschcfN — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) December 30, 2025

Details on Missing Teens

Sofia Gabriela Peters-Cobos stands at about 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing about 132 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black flannel shirt and black shorts.

stands at about 5 feet and 4 inches tall, weighing about 132 pounds, with long brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black flannel shirt and black shorts. Angelique Johnson , 17, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 130 block of Exeter Road, near Potranco Road.

, 17, is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen in the 130 block of Exeter Road, near Potranco Road. Camila Mendoza Olmos is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a baby blue and black hoodie, baby blue pyjama bottoms and white shoes.

Mendoza Olmos's home is about a 30-minute drive from the road where the other two teens vanished, raising questions about whether the cases are connected. However, authorities have not publicly stated any link between the three disappearances at this time. Anyone with information on any of the missing teens' whereabouts is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff's Office at 210-335-6000 or email the Missing Persons Unit at missingpersons@bexar.org.