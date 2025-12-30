Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg, the acclaimed environmental journalist, author, and granddaughter of President John F Kennedy, has died at the age of 35. The environmental journalist and author revealed her diagnosis publicly only weeks after her death in a deeply personal essay in The New Yorker, casting a national spotlight on both her work and her struggle.

Her passing on 30 December 2025 has prompted an outpouring of grief from the Kennedy family and the wider journalistic and environmental communities. Her family announced her death through a statement shared by the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, saying: 'Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts.'

Illness And Cause Of Death

Tatiana Celia Kennedy Schlossberg was diagnosed in May 2024 with acute myeloid leukaemia, a rare and aggressive cancer of the blood and bone marrow, shortly after the birth of her second child. Her illness was complicated by a rare genetic mutation known as Inversion 3, a variant that typically portends a poorer prognosis and is often resistant to standard therapy.

Despite intensive treatments including rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants, and participation in clinical trials, her disease progressed. In an essay published in The New Yorker on 22 November 2025, Schlossberg wrote that her doctors told her she might have about one year to live due to the aggressiveness of her condition. She chronicled the harrowing journey through treatment and her effort to focus on family amid mounting medical adversity.

Husband, Family, And Personal Life

Tatiana Schlossberg was born on 5 May 1990 in New York City to Caroline Kennedy, a diplomat and author, and Edwin Schlossberg, a designer and writer. She grew up within the legacy of the Kennedy and Bouvier families, steeped in public service, culture, and intellectual pursuit.

She married physician George Winchester Moran on 9 September 2017 in a ceremony at her family estate on Martha's Vineyard. The couple first met as undergraduates at Yale University. The couple had two children together: a son, Edwin Garrett Moran, born in 2022, and a daughter born in May 2024. Schlossberg often reflected on her role as a mother in her writings, particularly after her illness curtailed her ability to witness many milestones in her children's lives.

She is survived by her husband, her two children, her parents, Caroline and Edwin, and her siblings Rose and Jack Schlossberg. Her family expressed immense sorrow, noting her warmth, wit, and deep devotion to those closest to her.

Career And Environmental Journalism

Tatiana Schlossberg was an acclaimed environmental journalist whose work explored the intersection of science, climate change, and public policy. She graduated with a BA from Yale University and later earned a master's degree in American history from the University of Oxford.

Her professional career began with internships and local reporting before she joined The New York Times as a science and climate reporter. Her bylines also appeared in The Atlantic, The Washington Post, Vanity Fair, Bloomberg, and other leading publications.

In 2019, Schlossberg published Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don't Know You Have, an award-winning book that examined the often unseen environmental costs of everyday life. The book won the Society of Environmental Journalists' Rachel Carson Environment Book Award in 2020, cementing her reputation as a thoughtful and incisive voice on ecological issues.

She also maintained a newsletter titled News from a Changing Planet, where she regularly analysed climate science, policy, and solutions for a broader audience. Her environmental reporting sought to bridge the divide between complex scientific data and practical understanding for everyday readers.

Reflections On Legacy And Public Reaction

In her New Yorker essay titled 'A Battle With My Blood,' Schlossberg not only shared the intimate details of her medical journey but also voiced critiques of broader healthcare and research funding policies. She specifically criticised her cousin, Robert F Kennedy Jr, currently serving as US Secretary of Health and Human Services, for policies she believed could hinder medical research advancements, including funding cuts in mRNA research that might have future applications for cancer treatment.

Her candid reflections on mortality, family, and the fragility of life struck a chord with readers worldwide.

Colleagues and peers lauded her work as shaping public understanding of the environmental crisis, combining rigorous reporting with clarity and empathy. Many environmental advocates noted that her voice will remain influential in conversations about climate science and sustainability.

Her death marks a profound loss not only for the Kennedy family but also for environmental journalism, where her insightful contributions and articulate advocacy resonated deeply across generations and disciplines.