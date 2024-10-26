A former Walmart employee in Boardman, Ohio, caused a loss of over $400 after urinating on bags of potting mix, according to local police reports. The bizarre incident has raised concerns around store security and product contamination, with Walmart confirming the affected items were swiftly disposed of.

Incident Unfolds Outside Boardman Walmart

On Tuesday, Boardman police were called to Walmart on Doral Drive around 3:50 p.m. in response to reports that a former employee was defiling products outside the store. According to NBC4i, the individual, who had been recently terminated, admitted to police that he had been consuming alcohol and decided to relieve himself on a pallet of potting mix bags. Security footage corroborated his actions, capturing him both drinking and urinating behind the pallet.

The total damage? Seventy-two bags of potting mix were ruined, amounting to a loss of $401.01. An employee informed police that the entire pallet would have to be disposed of due to the incident, rendering the items unsellable. Walmart has since banned the former employee from returning to the premises and expressed an interest in pursuing legal action against him.

Alcohol Consumption and Trespassing Concerns

The footage not only recorded the former employee's actions but also showed him consuming alcohol on Walmart's premises. This detail has raised further questions regarding store security, as he remained on the property despite no longer being an employee. Upon arrival, officers found the individual still in the area, and he openly admitted to urinating on the products due to his intoxicated state.

According to WTRF, Walmart has taken a strict stance on the incident, not only requesting that the man be criminally trespassed from all locations but also supporting legal measures. "This type of obscene conduct is outrageous," a Walmart spokesperson said, emphasising that the company is committed to customer safety and product integrity. Walmart confirmed that they disposed of the contaminated products and sanitised the affected area to ensure cleanliness.

Other Bizarre Incidents at Walmart

This case is not the first time Walmart has encountered unusual acts of product tampering. In 2019, a similar incident occurred at a Walmart in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, when 20-year-old Grace Brown allegedly urinated on a pile of potatoes. According to Global News, Brown faced charges of criminal mischief, open lewdness, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness. Her actions prompted outrage and spurred viral debates about food safety and tampering in stores across the U.S.

These incidents have highlighted concerns around security and public hygiene in high-traffic retail locations. Viral cases of food and product tampering in recent years have included incidents involving ice cream, mouthwash, and other consumables. Walmart, as a major retailer, has increased its surveillance efforts in response to such occurrences to protect both its products and customers.