Welsh adventurer Ash Dykes and his expedition crew have gone more than 16 hours without contact during their kayaking journey through the Congo Basin, according to an update issued by his support team on Wednesday, 21 October.

The Ash Dykes Congo expedition is following the remote Sangha River, where the group has been travelling by inflatable kayak since 8 October. In a statement posted to Dykes' TikTok and Instagram accounts, his team said it had not heard from the explorer or his companions for more than 16 hours.

'It's been more than 16 hours since we last heard from Ash and the team which is concerning,' the statement said. 'We will endeavour to keep you posted and let you all know as soon as we hear more. Thank you.'

The message did not say when or where the group was last in contact. It also did not explain whether satellite equipment, weather, river conditions or another issue had disrupted communications. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the group's current whereabouts.

What the Ash Dykes Congo Expedition Involves

British adventurer Ash Dykes has begun a 434-mile expedition down the Sangha River in Central Africa, travelling through the remote Congo Basin rainforest.

Dykes set off on 8 October and expects the journey to take between three and four weeks. He is travelling in an inflatable kayak with a local guide and a videographer.

The team has identified crocodiles, hippos, disease and challenging river conditions as key risks. In recent updates, Dykes has reported paddling in darkness and suffering a painful sting from an unidentified insect.

The journey is the first of six extreme adventures planned over 12 months as part of his Project 6 series. Dykes is an experienced explorer, having previously crossed Mongolia alone and walked the length of China's Yangtze River.

Why the Silence Is Concerning

The lack of recent updates from Ash Dykes' Congo expedition has raised concern among followers, but does not indicate that Dykes or his team are missing or in immediate danger.

Dykes had previously said the team would use satellite communications to send updates from the rainforest, but the remote location means connections cannot always be maintained.

In a recent statement, the team described the communication gap as "concerning" and did not report any accident, injury or disappearance. It said further information would be provided when available.

The silence follows a period of daily footage from the journey, which has already featured long stretches without settlements, sustained paddling and storms, adding to unease among supporters.

A Journey Followed By Millions

The latest update on Ash Dykes' Congo expedition has spread rapidly online, reflecting the unusually high visibility of the journey for an expedition in Central Africa.

Dykes has been posting regular videos from the Sangha River, showing day-to-day conditions on the water rather than edited travel content. The frequent access has helped him build an audience of millions and created an expectation of consistent updates on the team's safety and progress.

The expedition encountered logistical problems before it began. Dykes reported that a bag containing essential equipment, including the pump needed to inflate the kayaks, was delayed in transit. He also said visa issues forced the team to change its planned overland route into the Central African Republic from Cameroon.

Those issues were resolved and the journey started as planned. The current break in communication is a separate concern, as no public explanation has yet been provided.

What Happens Next

Dykes' team has said it will issue a further statement as soon as it receives new information from the expedition. At present, contact with the group has been lost, the situation remains unconfirmed and the team's safety is unknown.

No confirmed details about the cause of the communication gap have been released. Observers are being urged to treat unverified claims with caution and to wait for the next official update from Dykes' team.