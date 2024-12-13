Mental health content on TikTok has been popular as long as the app has been around. However, the surge in both accurate information and misinformation regarding mental illnesses and neurodivergence has resulted in millions of Brits choosing to self-diagnose over seeking professional assistance.

Relying On Influencers For A Diagnosis

Due to long waiting lists for professional therapy and high costs, many individuals are left without the support they need. As a result, young Brits may feel overwhelmed and stuck, leading them to rely on social media for guidance. While this can sometimes be helpful, it can also lead to confusion and further complications regarding their mental health.

While influencers might share their experiences online to destigmatise mental health and relate to their audience, these stories can be misleading and may not apply to everyone, as everyone's experience with mental health varies.

Dr Will Shield, a psychologist from the University of Exeter, warns: 'Social media can be incredibly powerful, but it's rife with misinformation. Without professional insight, young people may misinterpret ordinary feelings as signs of serious conditions.'

New Study Reveals An Alarming Pattern

According to AXA Health, about 30% of individuals aged 16 to 24 report issues such as anxiety or depression before seeking professional help. This trend highlights a growing mental health crisis that is impacting young people's ability to work and pursue education. Additionally, 11% of youths, roughly 800,000 individuals, have identified as neurodiverse, citing conditions like ADHD or autism.

The rise in self-diagnosis is affecting the lives of young people. According to the report, individuals who self-diagnosed mental health issues took an average of eight sick days last year, whereas those with physical health issues averaged 6.2 sick days.

Experts Making A Positive Change

Many influencers in the mental health space include professionals from the health industry who share their expertise on various platforms. Therapists and psychologists on TikTok often provide a balanced perspective by offering scientifically based tips in easy-to-understand formats.

The Lonely Reality Of Mental Illness

A report by health insurance firm AXA Health found that 32% of the world's population has a mental health condition, 40% of whom are managing their disorder by themselves. About 39% of young people aged 18 to 24 are experiencing anxiety, stress, depression, or a combination of these issues.

These numbers are on the rise, as mental illness often leads to isolation, which can further exacerbate these conditions. Without professional help, this sense of isolation can become even more severe.

What Is So Alluring About A Mental Health Label?

A label helps individuals connect with others who share similar characteristics and struggles. Young adults often face challenges in forming their identities, making it essential to engage with mental health communities for a sense of belonging and understanding.

Platforms like TikTok provide spaces to interact with others experiencing similar issues, which can reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness in their experiences. Individuals can create supportive networks by sharing authentic experiences and engaging with like-minded users.

Discussing mental health is crucial for reducing stigma, but these conversations are most effective in supportive environments like therapy or support groups. These settings focus on ensuring privacy, accuracy, and care, which allows people to share their experiences without the fear of being judged or misinformed.

On the other hand, discussions about mental health on social media can often lack the depth needed to understand these issues fully. While social media can help make conversations about mental health more common and connect people, it also has downsides, like spreading false information and encouraging unhealthy comparisons among users.