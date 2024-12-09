Trauma dumping has emerged as a trend on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. This phenomenon involves individuals sharing their personal traumas and emotional struggles in a public, unfiltered manner. Experts caution that this trend might be causing more harm than good.

The 'Trauma Candy Salad' Trend

One prevalent example is the 'Trauma Candy Salad' trend, where users share their most personal anecdotes with their friends as an introduction to whatever sweet treat they brought for the aforementioned 'salad'. The topics discussed by participants of the trend range from relationship problems to deeply guarded family secrets.

In one video, a girl named Lily shares personal information about her mother's well-hidden addiction, as well as her father's incarceration and the nature of his violent crimes. On the one hand, this trend might be cathartic to Lily, being able to laugh about serious matters with a friend might help alleviate the tension surrounding a particular memory if the traumatic event was given any room to breathe. Instead, her friend replies with a story about her mother locking her in a room with a new therapist, leading to a violent outburst due to severe anxiety.

Discussing traumatic events can help people comprehend their trauma and gradually reduce the emotional intensity associated with it, which is why talk therapy is so often used to treat post-traumatic stress disorder. The 'Trauma Candy Salad' trend, however, involves sharing traumatic stories where the listener is not a therapist or mental health professional. Instead of addressing the heavy anecdote, the listener responds by sharing their own similar experience. Thus, the trauma is acknowledged but not processed or explored in any meaningful way.

Trauma Dumping In A Drive-Through: Time And Place

Trauma-dumping on the internet is bizarre enough without making unsuspecting employees collateral damage. In another trend, TikTok users have taken to unloading their issues on drive-thru employees, as seen in this viral video.

In another viral moment, a woman in a McDonald's drive-thru made a generous gesture when asked for her order. Instead of placing her own order, she chose to pay for the next customer's meal. 'Today is the National Day of Remembrance for Homicide Victims,' she told the unwitting McDonald's employee, 'and my husband was brutally killed, so, um, I just wanted to give some love today.' The woman's grief was not taken seriously by the employee or the online community, as the video quickly spread as a meme and an example of unusual public behaviour.

These videos and others like them frame the employee as the 'bad guy' for not engaging with a subject they are not equipped or paid to handle in any way. This trend, ironically, gives victims of terrible situations an excuse to victimise strangers for catharsis and online fame.

TikTok user @mother.of.allofthethings warns against using one's mental health struggles, such as grief and depression, as a scapegoat when it comes to unloading one's trauma onto people without warning. 'Delivery is so important,' she argues. 'If more people who were going through traumatic experiences were careful in considering how they deliver those traumatic experiences to other people, they would be more well-received.' If we do not treat our experiences with the seriousness and respect they deserve, how can we expect strangers on the internet to do so?

Trauma Dumping: Progress Or Redundant?

Critics and various YouTubers argue that trauma dumping can overwhelm audiences and lead to emotional fatigue. YouTuber Salem Tovar explains that due to the rise of trauma dumping, we have grown desensitised to harrowing issues. She believes that people who partake in this trend likely lack a 'third place', meaning a community outside of their home (first place) or their workplace (second place). A third place is a welcoming public space where you often interact with others, and it is usually centred around a common interest or activity. Examples can be clubs, parks, pubs and libraries. Since there are experiences you cannot talk about with your coworkers or family, as the latter is likely involved in the trauma, making an effort to build a third place and a community is vital.

The Dangers Of Over-Sharing On The Internet: An Expert's Opinion

Sandra Jimenez, a psychotherapist with 32 years of experience, was asked by IBT UK to weigh in on this bizarre trend. 'Many people who live alone tend to share posts throughout the day,' she explained. 'This behaviour often stems from loneliness, as they seek validation and connection through having numerous followers or friends on social media. While this can provide emotional support, it's important to recognise that these online connections are often superficial; many of these individuals are complete strangers rather than true friends.'

'The concerning aspect is that, without any guidelines or parameters, there's nothing to hold you back,' Jimenez went on to say. 'This lack of restraint can lead to saying outrageous things and exposing harsh truths about others—more often than not about yourself.' Jimenez also warns about the mockery and harassment that can occur because of trauma-dumping videos. The internet and the possibility of being anonymous, according to Jimenez, creates an environment where people feel free to attack others. The internet also provides people with an accessible way of venting, which we have become so used to experiencing that we have become desensitised to the importance and risks of our digital footprints. 'The level of bullying that can occur when you publicly share a traumatic experience is serious and very dangerous,' Jimenez warns. 'Once you share something, it's out there. There's no way to take it back, and it can spread anywhere across the globe. That is what makes it so dangerous.'

Trauma dumping can create a sense of community and support among people sharing their experiences. However, it also raises important questions about personal boundaries and whether such discussions are appropriate in public settings. Openly discussing mental health can help reduce stigma, but there is a risk that serious issues might be trivialised when shared casually. Despite this, sharing similar experiences can help individuals feel less isolated in their struggles, which is often a comforting aspect of these conversations. We must not, however, mistake venting in this way as a form of healing. Rather than healing a wound, trauma dumping on the internet is merely scratching at a scab. While it may be cathartic and satisfying in some ways, it is not a long-term solution or a significant step in the recovery process.