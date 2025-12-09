Tim Pool has sparked a new wave of controversy after unleashing a furious tirade against Candace Owens, branding her an 'evil scumbag' in a video that quickly spread across social media.

The outburst triggered fresh scrutiny of widening fractures within conservative media, with the fallout drawing renewed attention to tensions circulating since the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Pool Accuses Owens of Hypocrisy and Destructive Behaviour

In the expletive-laden video, Pool repeatedly targeted Owens, accusing her of hypocrisy and claiming she was 'burning everything down' within the conservative movement.

He alleged her behaviour had fuelled unrest among right-wing commentators and condemned what he described as performative conduct aimed at driving online engagement rather than uniting political allies. Owens had not responded publicly at the time the video first began circulating.

Pool said his anger was intensified by what he viewed as a double standard in conservative circles, accusing prominent figures of turning a blind eye to Owens' conduct while criticising others for considerably less.

He also objected to being featured in Owens' online content, particularly in video thumbnails that included his image. Pool described the practice as misleading and financially motivated.

NEW: Tim Pool absolutely unleashes on Candace Owens, calls her an "evil scumbag" & "degenerate cunt."



"Candace Owens is a f*cking evil scumbag. She is a degenerate cunt. She is burning everything down, and she's gloating and smiling while she does it..."



"I think she's a fed... pic.twitter.com/OAw6j8NQwx — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 9, 2025

Link to the Charlie Kirk Fallout and Conservative Movement Tensions

Throughout the rant, Pool repeatedly tied his criticism to the fallout following Charlie Kirk's death, arguing the conservative movement had become 'fractured' and 'fried' during a period of emotional instability.

He described the weeks following Kirk's passing as a flashpoint for deeper breakdowns across conservative media, claiming the heightened sensitivity had worsened underlying disputes between prominent commentators.

Pool argued the escalating tensions had unsettled Republican audiences and widened ideological divisions, turning private disagreements into open clashes played out before large online audiences.

Pool Highlights Security Concerns and Personal Encounters with Threats

Pool also focused on the security threats he has faced, saying his properties had been targeted and that he had experienced gunfire, trespassing and harassment from strangers.

He contrasted this with what he described as Owens' comparatively minimal security arrangements, suggesting she did not face the same level of risk.

He claimed he had been forced to relocate to safeguard himself and criticised what he perceived as a lack of empathy from fellow commentators, alleging they did not appreciate the severity of the threats directed at him.

Pool pointed to these experiences to explain the intensity of his reaction and the strain he said he had endured.

Criticism of Conservative Allies and Public Figures

Pool extended his criticism to other conservative media personalities, arguing that some were unwilling to speak publicly about their disagreements with Owens.

He described this behaviour as cowardice and said he was frustrated by private messages from individuals who he claimed refused to voice their concerns openly.

He singled out figures including broadcaster Megyn Kelly, acknowledging her support while saying he believed conservative commentators needed to be more forthright.

Pool insisted he had no financial ties to Turning Point USA or related organisations, emphasising that his comments were independent and not influenced by political or institutional affiliations.

Candace Owens Responds to Tim Pool's Remarks

Candace Owens responded shortly after Tim Pool's video began circulating, offering a measured statement about his comments.

Addressing the situation publicly, Owens said: 'He is genuinely not well right now. I wouldn't turn this into a cheap internet moment. There is just so clearly something personal going on in his life. It's hard to run a business and he's under pressure. Pray he comes through it.'

Her remarks suggested she believed Pool was dealing with personal challenges and urged audiences not to escalate the dispute further.

Owens' response added another dimension to the rapidly developing controversy, prompting renewed debate among viewers about the nature of the disagreement and the pressures facing high-profile commentators.

Social Media Reaction and Public Response

The video quickly circulated on platforms such as X, YouTube and Reddit, sparking heated debate among viewers.

Many users expressed shock at the intensity of Pool's language, while others said the dispute highlighted deeper issues within the conservative movement.

The incident drove a spike in online searches involving Tim Pool, Candace Owens and Charlie Kirk, as audiences sought to understand the origins and implications of the feud.

Clips from the rant were widely shared, prompting conversations about influencer culture, political loyalty and the future of conservative commentary as public disagreements grow more frequent and more public.