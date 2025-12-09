Reddit experienced a sudden and widespread outage on Tuesday. Users around the world found themselves unable to load posts, access comments, or refresh feeds.

Reports of 'Internal Server Error' messages surged on both the website and mobile app. Millions searched for 'Is Reddit Down?' as confusion grew.

The disruption led to blank screens, frozen pages, and failed logins. It quickly became a top trending topic across multiple regions.

Thousands Report Failures Across Website and App

According to outage tracker Downdetector, thousands of complaints appeared within minutes. Users reported issues like pages not loading, app freezes, and constant error spinners.

Technology sites noted that over 48% of user complaints involved the website not working at all, while more than 40% focused on the mobile app's problems.

A smaller percentage faced server connection failures, creating a widespread belief that the entire platform had a major issue.

The rise in real-time outage reports sharply contrasted with Reddit's official status page, which initially said there were no ongoing issues.

This mismatch added to the confusion as users wondered if the errors were isolated or part of a larger service disruption affecting the entire platform.

Global Impact and User Confusion

The outage was felt across multiple continents, with significant spikes in reports from the United States, India, Europe, and parts of Southeast Asia.

Social media platforms like X filled with screenshots of error messages as users tried to confirm if others were having the same problems.

My reddit keeps crashing. Is the site down? pic.twitter.com/d2csepBRa2 — NateA (@NateA11) December 9, 2025

The sudden increase in search queries for 'Reddit down', 'Internal Server Error', and 'Is Reddit Down?' showed a global rush for answers.

Users reported feeds stuck on the same posts for hours or pages that loaded as blank white screens.

Many shared memes and reactions that highlighted both frustration and humour as the outage continued without an explanation. On some devices, the app seemed to load but failed to show any content, adding to the uncertainty about the problem's scale.

Understanding the 'Internal Server Error' Problem

Technology analysts say that an 'Internal Server Error' message usually indicates issues within a platform's systems, not with user devices.

These errors can occur due to sudden server strain, backend failures, or malfunctioning code that stops the site from delivering content.

The fact that both the desktop site and app were impacted suggests a central systems failure, though Reddit has not confirmed the exact cause.

The outage also raised questions about the platform's infrastructure and how its vast network of community pages coordinate. When these systems fail, even for a short time, the effects can ripple across millions of users, especially during peak usage hours.

Official Response and Platform Status

As complaints about the outage continued to grow, Reddit updated its official status page to mention 'elevated errors', indicating that engineering teams were looking into the disruption.

Although the platform did not provide a specific cause, the acknowledgement confirmed that the issue affected more than just a few users.

Investigating: We are currently investigating this issue. https://t.co/sTFypTbkpt — Reddit Status (@redditstatus) December 9, 2025

Technology outlets reported that some services began to restore intermittently, but many users still faced unstable functionality.

The time between the initial outage and the platform's public acknowledgement frustrated users seeking clarity.

Some reported that partial access returned, while others continued to encounter persistent errors hours after the problem first appeared.

Previous Outages and Service Reliability

This outage follows several reported disruptions earlier in 2025, raising concerns about the platform's reliability.

Past incidents also resulted in thousands of complaints and temporarily stopped user engagement in major communities.

Industry observers note that repeated outages can undermine user trust, especially as Reddit positions itself as a major hub for news, discussion, and online communities.