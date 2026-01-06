Reporters were left stunned on Monday after Minnesota Governor Tim Walz abruptly walked out of a press conference without taking a single question, just moments after announcing he will not run for a third term.

The Democratic governor spoke for seven minutes at the Minnesota State Capitol before leaving the room as journalists called after him, according to Fox News.

'Wow,' one reporter said as Walz walked away.

'I thought you said you were going to take questions? Why didn't you?' another called out to his staff.

Walz, 61, announced Monday he's decided not to seek re-election amid mounting pressure over a fraud scandal that's cost Minnesota taxpayers an estimated $9 billion (£7 billion).

'As I reflected on this moment with my family and my team over the holidays, I came to the conclusion that I can't give a political campaign my all,' he said.

His office later confirmed he'll take questions on Tuesday when he gives an update on the state's paid family leave programme.

Minnesota has to come first - always.



Today, I’m proud of the work we’ve done to make Minnesota the best place to live and raise kids.



I’ve decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work. pic.twitter.com/AYbvcOzyPI — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 5, 2026

Viral Video Exposed Empty Daycare Centres

The governor's exit comes weeks after YouTuber Nick Shirley released an investigation showing what appeared to be empty daycare centres collecting millions in state funding.

His video racked up over 135 million views on X. It showed facilities licensed to care for dozens of children but appearing completely deserted during business hours.

Federal prosecutors have called the fraud 'staggering' and 'industrial-scale'. First Assistant US Attorney Joe Thompson said as much as half of the $18 billion (£13.3 billion) distributed since 2018 through 14 programmes may have been stolen.

More than 90 people have been charged since 2022, most from Minnesota's Somali community, in what federal authorities are calling the nation's largest COVID-era fraud scheme, ABC News reported.

Trump Responds, Klobuchar Weighs Run

President Donald Trump, who's repeatedly labelled Walz 'crooked', wasted no time responding on Truth Social.

'Minnesota's corrupt governor will possibly leave office before his term is up, but, in any event, will not be running again because he was caught, red-handed, along with Ilhan Omar, and others of his Somali friends, stealing tens of billions of taxpayer dollars,' Trump wrote on TruthSocial.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar met with Walz over the weekend about possibly running for governor herself. Two sources familiar with the meeting say she's considering it but hasn't decided yet.

Klobuchar won re-election to the Senate in 2024.

On the Republican side, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced his candidacy in December and already has Trump's backing.

Walz Attacks Critics, Dodges Fraud Questions

During his brief statement, Walz didn't address the fraud allegations. Instead, he went after his critics.

'Donald Trump and his allies in Washington and in St Paul and online want to make our state a colder, meaner place,' Walz said. 'They want to poison our people against each other by attacking our neighbours.'

He also took aim at Nick Shirley, calling him a 'conspiracy theorist right-wing YouTuber breaking into our daycares'. Shirley has repeatedly said he never broke into any facilities.

The Trump administration froze federal childcare funding to all states last week, demanding proof that the money is being spent properly.

What Happens Next

Republican House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, who represents Minnesota, summed up his reaction in two words: 'Good riddance.'

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said his committee will keep investigating the fraud, adding that Walz 'cannot run from accountability' just because he's dropped his re-election bid.

Walz was Kamala Harris's running mate in the 2024 presidential election. If he'd won a third term, he would've been the first Minnesota governor in history to serve three consecutive four-year terms.