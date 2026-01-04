A Truth Social post by US President Donald Trump has reignited misinformation by implying Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was connected to the assassination of Democratic state lawmaker Melissa Hortman.

Melissa Hortman, a prominent Democratic legislator and former Speaker of the Minnesota House of Representatives, was fatally shot alongside her husband in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, on June 14, 2025 by an assailant impersonating a police officer. Authorities described the shooting as a politically motivated assassination.

Conspiracy Amplified on Social Platform

In a post on Truth Social referenced by Trump, a user asked rhetorically whether Hortman was killed because of her actions exposing alleged financial fraud and suggested a link to Gov. Walz. The repost did not include transparent evidence or direct sourcing; rather, it repeated unverified claims circulating on social networks.

However, there's no credible connection between Walz and the shooting, as the US Attorney's Office in the District of Minnesota charged the accused shooter, identified as 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter, with murder and related federal offences in connection with the attack.

Court documents and police reports detail that Boelter attacked the homes of multiple Democratic lawmakers in the early hours of June 14, 2025, killing Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injuring state senator John Hoffman and his wife. Law enforcement recovered evidence linking Boelter to the scene and later captured him following a multi-agency manhunt.

Minnesota officials, including Gov. Walz, described the assault as an act of targeted political violence. Walz ordered flags at state buildings to be flown at half-staff and offered support to the victims' families.

Misinformation Environment Post-Assassination

In the wake of the shootings, a proliferation of unfounded narratives about the motive and affiliations of the attacker spread online. Right-wing commentators and several social media accounts falsely portrayed the suspect as a left-wing extremist or associated with Gov. Walz, despite evidence to the contrary. Fact-checkers and law enforcement officials concluded that these claims rapidly moved beyond verifiable information.

Remember Vance Bolter who worked for Tim Waltz murdered Rep. Melissa Hortman and he wrote a letter saying that Tim Waltz made him do it??!! @FBI pic.twitter.com/HxNTzV1m37 — Audra White 🦋❤️ (@AudieZaBeast) December 29, 2025

For instance, a June 2025 AFP Fact Check found that posts claiming Walz had ordered a political hit on his rivals were baseless. Officials noted that although the suspect had been appointed to a state board years earlier, there was no personal connection or demonstrable motive involving Walz.

Additionally, misinformation included mischaracterisations of the suspect's political leanings, with social media users incorrectly claiming he was affiliated with Walz or the Democratic Party, contrary to initial law enforcement reporting that showed no clear partisan motive and emphasised that the suspect acted alone.

Governors' Response and Political Fallout

Gov. Walz, who served as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee in 2024, has publicly spoken about the tragedy and his relationship with Hortman. He expressed profound grief over her death and acknowledged the emotionally strenuous aftermath for Minnesota's political community, indicating that the incident influenced his future political considerations.

Minnesota’s flags will fly at half staff in honor and remembrance of Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman.



She woke up every morning determined to make Minnesota a better place, and she will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/rat6kNwfpH — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 14, 2025

Minnesota officials and lawmakers from both parties condemned the widespread conspiracy theories suggesting Walz's involvement. Julia Coleman, a Republican state senator, spoke against the spread of false claims and stressed the importance of confronting misinformation irrespective of political allegiance.

We’re lighting the I-35W bridge green tonight and tomorrow in honor of Melissa Hortman, who found joy and peace in trees and gardens 🌳 pic.twitter.com/ZbtcfPKynM — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) June 28, 2025

Despite calls for unity and factual discourse, Trump's amplification of the unverified allegation has reignited controversy in the national media sphere. The president's repost occurred at a time of broader political tensions between him and Walz, including disagreements on policy matters and previous public criticisms.

While the assassination of Hortman remains a politically charged and deeply affecting event, there is no evidence supporting any official involvement by Walz in the crime. The suggestion of such a connection exemplifies the ongoing challenges posed by misinformation in the digital age.