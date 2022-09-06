Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has found himself getting dragged into a bizarre rant by rapper Kanye West against Pete Davidson. The NFL star made a completely unrelated comment on a post on West's Instagram, but the rapper decided to jump on the chance to lambast his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian's former flame.

The Instagram post was not even about any of the people involved in the rant. West shared a photo of venture capitalist Andreessen Horowitz and said, "The only VC I like and Cyrus (Venture Partners)."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner simply agreed, saying "Andreessen Horowitz," with three "100" emojis. For some reason, West drew massive conclusions from the comment. He suddenly went on a rant targeting Davidson.

"Tom Brady in the comments it's up. He must hate Skete (Davidson) tooooo. Leave him aloooooone," West wrote before adding comments referring to his eldest daughter with Kardashian, North West.

"Hi North I'm Skete Look at my Tattooooos. I'm a pawn sent here to antagonize your dad in hopes that he'll do something illegal so we can take him out of your life," he said, as if accusing Kardashian and Davidson of finding a way to deprive him of access to his children.

He then addressed one of their sons, saying: "Of (sic) hi Saint. Look at my tattoo I tatted your name on my body. I also have a Kid Cudi tattoo but nobody knows who he is. I was like He worked at the Bape store selling Daniel Cherry hats to tourist."

Tom Brady did not comment any further, and it is unclear if he and Kanye had any conversations about the venture capitalist or about Davidson. Brady has also kept mum about his opinion on the comedian.

West then proceeded to post more rants against sportswear brand Adidas. The rapper/designer has an ongoing dispute with the brand after enjoying a massively successful collaboration on his "Yeezy" line.

Meanwhile, Brady has some problems of his own after it was recently reported that he and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen are on the rocks. The problem reportedly came to a head after he announced his retirement in February, just to take it back 40 days later.

Read more Gisele opens up about dealing with marriage problems with Tom Brady