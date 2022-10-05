Things appear to be getting closer to the end when it comes to the marriage of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. After weeks of speculations, recent reports have revealed that lawyers have been hired to begin the process of making the split official.

While the couple has not confirmed that they are heading for divorce, speculations have been swirling around them since Bundchen was spotted leaving for Costa Rica just shortly before the NFL season began. She was later spotted back in the US with their children in Miami and later in New York.

The NFL star meanwhile, has stayed in Tampa where his team is based. She has also failed to appear in any of the quarterback's games which she used to attend often.

According to Page Six, sources have confirmed that both Brady and Bundchen have hired lawyers to begin their divorce proceedings. If they are set on ending their marriage, there are a lot of legal issues to be tackled.

First is the custody of their children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. It is believed that both parents are open to sharing custody.

Apart from that, they both have sizable assets that need to be considered. Gisele was once the most in-demand fashion model, and is still one of the highest paid in the industry to this day. Meanwhile, Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion who has amassed sizable assets after a career that spans over two decades.

It will be a difficult task to divide their individual assets and those that they obtained together during their 13-year marriage. The couple also owns residences in and out of the United States with an estimated value of $26 million.

Nevertheless, these are all unconfirmed reports for now, and it remains to be seen if the divorce will push through. The family reportedly reunited in Miami during the height of hurricane Ian, but Brady has since returned to Tampa without Bundchen.