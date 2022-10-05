Tom Brady has put aside rumours of an impending divorce from wife Gisele Bundchen to focus on his oldest son's budding football career. The seven-time Super Bowl champion says watching John "Jack" Moynahan play is the highlight of his life.

The 15-year-old, whom Brady shares with ex-partner Bridget Moynahan, is currently playing high school football as a free safety and a quarterback. Being the GOAT's son will come with immense pressure, but Brady says that he does not care about results as long as he is having fun.

"I don't give a s*** how well he does," Brady said on his "Let's Go!" podcast Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. "I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends."

Brady attended one of his son's games in New York last month, with the NFL legend enjoying a day out with the other parents. The 45-year-old was delighted with his son following in his footsteps and playing at quarterback, and even admitted that he was showing signs of being better than he was at 15.

"I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play," Brady added. "I love watching him dig deep. He's a very good athlete, great hand-eye coordination. He actually moves better than I did at his age."

Brady remains certain that while he may not have too much to offer in terms of life lessons for young Jack, he can surely help him with his football game. The Tampa Bay quarterback is not only thinking of the present, but also his son's future in the game.

"He's way smarter. He's got a great work ethic. He's just a great kid. I can definitely help him at quarterback. That's one thing I'd say I can definitely help him with in the future."

While Brady's focus remains on the ongoing football season and his children, all is not well in his personal life. As it stands, he remains separated from his wife of 13 years, and rumours are circulating about an impending divorce.

The power couple, who wed in 2009, and share three children, have been living separately for over a month. Brady was hoping to reconcile with the Brazilian fashion model, but she has skipped all of his games this season, with only the kids present for their home game against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday.