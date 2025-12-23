In the ever-shifting landscape of the global culture wars, few could have predicted that the 'Queen of Rap' would find herself as the new darling of the American right. On December 21, the Phoenix Convention Center became the unlikely backdrop for a political earthquake as Nicki Minaj took to the stage at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest.

What began as a surprising show of celebrity support quickly spiralled into a social media firestorm, following a series of remarks on gender and a deeply uncomfortable verbal slip that left the audience in a state of stunned silence.

🔥🚨BREAKING: Nicki Minaj is getting canceled by Democrats after being accused of being ‘openly Transphobic on National TV’ when she made statements about transgenders at TPUSA’s AMFEST.



Minaj: "if you are born a Boy, be a boy, there is nothing wrong with being a boy how about… pic.twitter.com/Gw3F7hBMZO — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) December 22, 2025

Nicki Minaj Sparks Cultural Conflict with 'Be Boys' Directive

Appearing hand-in-hand with Erika Kirk—the widow of the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk—Minaj abandoned her usual chart-topping persona to weigh in on the defining ideological battles of the decade.

The 43-year-old Trinidadian-born star, who has recently aligned herself with the Make America Great Again movement, used her platform to denounce what she described as the erosion of traditional masculinity.

'Be a boy, there is nothing wrong with being a boy. How about that?' Minaj declared to a cheering crowd.

The statement, which she framed as a call for young men to embrace their biological identity without apology, was immediately branded as 'transphobic' by critics online. The human consequence of her shift was felt most acutely among her long-standing LGBTQ+ fanbase, many of whom took to social media to express a sense of betrayal.

One viral comment noted that the rapper had 'built her entire career off of the back of the LGBTQ community,' only to pivot towards an agenda that remains firmly opposed to modern gender ideology.

Amazing what people say and do when they're starving for attention! Remember THIS Niki?... pic.twitter.com/cJRTufQmpG — Dexter Wright ... New PFP, same attitude (@Dexter__Wright) December 22, 2025

The backlash has reportedly sparked a 'cancellation' movement among high-profile Democrats, who have condemned the star's sudden transition from a pop icon into a political operative.

However, Minaj's supporters have been equally vocal, claiming her stance is simply a return to 'God-given common sense' and arguing that the rapper is being unfairly targeted for refusing to conform to Hollywood's liberal status quo.

'They're trying to cancel her because she's not a science denier,' another supporter wrote. 'Nicki Minaj is being cancelled by Democrats for believing science matters more than Democratic Party radical ideology and feelings,' a third user penned on X. 'Imagine getting hate for saying God made you perfect,' another X user commented.

Nicki is right. And pushing this garbage on children is evil. pic.twitter.com/JPN6EssEqy — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) December 22, 2025

The 'Assassin' Gaffe: A Moment of National TV Tension

Despite the ideological row, the most visceral moment of the evening occurred during a live interview where Minaj attempted to praise the current administration.

In a striking blunder that sent shockwaves through the convention hall, Minaj referred to Vice President JD Vance as an 'assassin' while sitting directly next to Erika Kirk, whose husband was tragically assassinated in September 2025.

Wait she called JD Vance a what? 😭 pic.twitter.com/HkW5MuaO4K — 💪🎭..Rai ji..💪🎭 (@Vinod_r108) December 22, 2025

The room fell uncharacteristically silent as the weight of the word choice hung in the air. Minaj appeared to freeze, covering her mouth as she realised the gravity of the gaffe.

In a moment of high-impact human grace, Erika Kirk interjected to defuse the tension. 'Trust me, there is nothing new under the sun that I have not heard, so you're fine,' Kirk reassured her, urging the crowd to laugh it off.

The rapper also used her appearance to intensify her ongoing feud with California Governor Gavin Newsom, whom she disparagingly referred to as 'Newscum.'

She criticised his support for transgender healthcare for minors, suggesting he should 'get on the nearest jet ski' and abandon his 2028 presidential aspirations.

As the dust settles on her AmericaFest debut, Minaj remains unrepentant. 'I'm not going to back down ever again,' she told the crowd, signalling that her new-found role as a conservative firebrand is only just beginning.