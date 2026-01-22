Travis Scott Receives Mixed Reactions Online as He Slams AI Use For His Children
Why Travis Scott Says AI Could Damage Children's Learning and Creativity
It is no exaggeration to say that AI is everywhere today, from education to parenting. Now, one of hip-hop's biggest stars has started an online debate with a very personal stance on the technology.
It is Travis Scott, the American rapper and producer renowned for his chart-topping hits, who has recently revealed that he has banned AI use for his children, arguing that the technology could 'compress their brain's ability to maximise' their learning potential. Scott's comments have gotten a lot of attention not just because of his celebrity status, but also because of their timing amid ongoing global conversations about AI's ethical and developmental impact on young minds.
So, while some have championed his perspective as thoughtful and protective, others have criticised it. We live in a time where AI tools are already a big part of many educational platforms and household devices. Scott's words have become a means for discussion about parenting, technology and the future of learning.
Travis Scott's Views on AI and Parenting
Now, Travis Scott's comments about AI and his children came during an interview with Rolling Stone, where he explained his reasoning behind forbidding his kids from using AI tools at their current stage of development.
According to Scott, the main issue is that unrestricted access to AI could change the way children learn to think independently and develop essential cognitive skills. He was implicitly saying that having AI do everything for you might prevent young minds from learning how to solve problems through experience and effort alone.
Moreover, in his view, children should first learn through hands-on methods before introducing them to technologies like AI that might take their own methods around foundational learning. This philosophy is about building a strong foundation in critical thinking and reasoning before using tools that could automate much of the thinking process. As he put it, he wants his children to 'learn the physical and actual way of learning' so they can later use AI effectively and responsibly, rather than relying on it as a crutch.
Furthermore, Scott's method is already being discussed among educators and parents about how and when technology should be introduced into children's lives. Some educators advocate for controlled, purposeful use of AI as a supplement to learning, while others warn against early exposure that could diminish motivation for independent thought. His position does not reject AI outright, but positions it as something that should come later in life, once a child has acquired fundamental skills and confidence in their own abilities.
Read More: Ben Affleck Warns AI Won't Replace Hollywood Writers, Calls ChatGPT Output Flawed
Read More: What is OpenAI's 'Device'? - Former Apple Chief Helping ChatGPT Maker Create The Secret Object
The Public Response to Travis Scott's AI Stance
Now, the question of AI's impact on children is not merely a celebrity talking point, but a real concern among psychologists, educators and technology experts. Research shows that while AI can be a powerful educational tool, aiding personalised learning and problem solving, it can also foster dependency if introduced too early or without guidance.
So, tools that automatically generate answers or complete tasks may reduce children's opportunities to grapple with challenges, which can be very important for building persistence. Also, critics of early AI use contend that this kind of reliance affects the development of memory retention, critical analysis and creative thinking. Experts often recommend a structured, moderated use of technology, ensuring that it supports learning rather than replacing it entirely.
Furthermore, online reactions to Scott's announcement have been mixed, showing public uncertainty about balancing technological benefits with developmental risks. Some have fully supported him.
Some have also been critical of his view.
While it's on each individual parent to decide for their own child, research does support Travis's stance.
© Copyright IBTimes 2025. All rights reserved.
- MOST POPULAR IN Technology